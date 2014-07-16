Nexidia Media and Entertainment IBC2014 Preview

Visit Nexidia -- Media and Entertainment -- at IBC2014 at Stand 3.A54

Nexidia Products at IBC2014:

Nexidia QC v2.3

At IBC2014, Nexidia will demonstrate Nexidia QC v2.3, an automated, file-based QC application that can automatically test critical components of media with proprietary technology -- tests that, until now, could only be performed manually. Nexidia QC contains unique tests to verify that closed captions are not only present, but also correct in terms of content, completeness, and timing, which no other media QC application can do. Additionally, Nexidia QC can report on the presence of video descriptions and can identify the audio languages that are present with the media. Nexidia QC automates manual processes to reduce operating expenses, automatically identifies and corrects caption timing errors to avoid regulatory fines, and enables a higher-quality experience for viewers across all platforms.

Nexidia QC has an API that allows it to integrate easily into other workflow and QC applications. Version v2.3 will include several new features:

- Caption retiming

- Caption/subtitle text language verification

- Expanded caption formats supported (STL, EBU-IT, ITT)

- Language ID technology update with expanded language support

- Dialect verification

Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.6

At IBC2014, Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search -- the world's only software tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase, independent of metadata, across massive media libraries in seconds. The patented technology behind Dialogue Search allows media organizations to make better use of their media libraries by quickly and precisely finding unique assets that searching traditional metadata could never reveal. Dialogue Search dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs, integrates directly with media asset management (MAM) and editing applications, and requires no training. Version v1.6 will include several new features:

- Dialogue Search RESTful API to provide Nexidia search capabilities within any application, including metadata filtering and search

- Integration with the Dalet Media Life MAM

- Enhanced integration with Square Box's CatDV

Company Quote:

"As the speed of production gets faster, automated tools like Dialogue Search and QC are helping broadcasters and creatives work better and more efficiently. We are looking forward to showcasing our products, new integrations, and partnerships at this year's IBC show."

-- Drew Lanham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division

Company Overview:

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and nonprofit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

