Visual Unity Confirms its Worldwide Ambitions at IBC 2014

Leading OTT solutions provider VisualUnity will use the IBC 2014 platform (14.F34) to unveilthe latest versions of its Award-winning vuMedia™ multiscreen platform and vuEasy™ Online Video Platform.

One of the most important changes will be the introduction of a raft of new languages to vuEasy™'s administrator user interface, including Chinese, Arabic, Spanish and Russian. This significant upgrade broadens vuEasy™'s international appeal and reinforces Visual Unity's plans to expand sales into new geographic territories.

"Having recently secured an investment of 7.2 million US$ (5.2 million Euros) from 3TS Capital Partners, we are now able to support the growth of an international customer base for both vuMedia™ and vuEasy™," says Visual Unity's CEO Tomas Petru. "Our goal is to be the leading provider of OTT and multiscreen solutions and 3TS's investment is already helping us to achieve this ambition by enabling us focus on product development and reach previously untapped markets."

Introduced in 2011 and the winner of the 2012 ConnectedWorld.TV Award for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster, Visual Unity’s flagship vuMedia™ is an end-to-end OTT platform that allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMedia™ delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device. vuMedia™ also enables comprehensive Video on Demand services, social network integration and secures the distribution of content – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

In recent months, Visual Unity has upgraded vuMedia™ so that it now features an improved modular architecture and enhanced API integration for faster OTT integration into existing infrastructures. There is also support forLive Time-Shifting so that subscribers can rewind while watching live broadcasts. This user experience is enhanced with the inclusion of a Timeline Thumbnail Preview (vuMedia™ TTP), which makes it faster and easier for consumers to navigate within streamed content.

vuMedia™ is now fully integrated with Visual Unity’s vuEasy™Cloud-based service that allows Enterprise and Media companies to manage and monetize their audio, video and image libraries. vuEasy™ supports live streaming of up to 4K video and allows graphics and other audio and visual material to be associated with video or audio files, for brand promotion or to generate advertising revenue.Quick and easy to use, vuEasy™ alleviates the need for businesses to build an expensive, in-house and resource-intensive media library, by allowing them to publish their content online.

At IBC 2014, Visual Unity will show a new, white label version of vuEasy™ that gives partners the opportunity tosell the product under their own brand by changing the colours and logos on the user interface. Also new is Multi-level account administration, which allows Visual Unity customers to collaborate on OTT projects, share resources or limit access to specific parts of vuEasy™ to dedicated groups. It also allows vuEasy™ to support different re-seller and seller models and relationships.

Alongside support of live streams that can easily be added into an OTT trough, vuEasy™ also allows customers to record their own live events, include them in their content management systems and automatically published them on VoD portals.

Since first launching its vuMedia platform, Visual Unity has supported video delivery to iOS and Android devices. At IBC 2014, the comany will show a new, native application for iOS devices that enables delivery of VoDs that are DRM protected. This upgrade, which supports Widevine DRM in iOS applications, will give end users and even better experience.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com