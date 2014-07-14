Vidcheck Dramatically Shortens ROI of Automated QC using Intelligent Automated Correction

Vidcheck, a specialist supplier of software for automated QC and correction of video and audio media files, has announced that at IBC 2014 it will unveil powerful new features for the company's product suite, which performs fully automated QC and intelligent automated correction of file-based media.

Vidcheck CEO Thomas Dove said, “Recent research confirms that a major issue for many broadcasters is the need to ensure that content destined for multiplatform delivery is compliant with relevant quality standards. The pressure to QC and deliver that content to an ever-expanding range of platforms, in an increasingly diverse array of formats, is time-consuming and costly.

“And although broadcasters are increasingly recognising that automating quality control is a solution to easing the headache of meeting quality standards, equally important is what happens when problems are found. If the auto QC system doesn't also include auto correction, the files may have to go back several times for manual re-editing and re-rendering, which can be a time-consuming and costly process. And manually repairing the problems may introduce other errors."

At IBC, Vidcheck will introduce the latest version of its intelligent auto correction technology, which includes patent-pending processes that not only automate the QC process, but add powerful, automated correction so that problems are indentified and repaired in a single pass.

Vidchecker’s automatic QC and intelligent correction capabilities mean that its ROI can be measured in weeks rather than years, making it a highly affordable and ultimately profitable QC and correction tool. As word has spread about the technology’s ability to sharply reduce operating costs for its users, orders for Vidcheck systems across the board have more than tripled in the last 12 months.

Dove adds, “In addition to its short-term ROI, there is a further bonus for Vidchecker users. Vidchecker’s robust API means that its core technology is already directly integrated with many third-party systems that are used for transcoding, file delivery and workflow management. This means that the new features of Vidchecker being introduced at IBC will interoperate seamlessly with existing workflow components.”

Vidcheck’s product range uses the latest software technology to automate simultaneous QC and error-correction processing by taking advantage of self-correcting heuristic algorithms that modify original content by the minimum amount needed to ensure compliance. In addition to Vidchecker, the range includes the low-cost ‘Vidchecker-post’ for post house and production facilities; ‘Vidfixer’, which provides more extensive error correction functions; ‘Vidchecker Grid, which is suitable for large enterprises; and ‘Vidchecker Cloud’ for large organisations that want a dynamically scalable, pay-per-use solution.

Vidcheck's products will be demonstrated at IBC, Amsterdam, 12-16 September, Stand 8.A30.