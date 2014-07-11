Volicon and Grass Valley Partner to Accelerate and Streamline Collaborative Content Repurposing Workflow

Volicon Observer(R) Capture and Share Applications and Grass Valley EDIUS(R) Video Editing Software Support New Highly Efficient Workflow for Timely Content Creation and Delivery

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- July 9, 2014 -- Volicon today announced a new partnership with Grass Valley that enables the companies' customers to realize a rapid repurposing workflow in which high-value content is quickly and easily captured, clipped, and edited for delivery to any platform. The Capture and Share applications, part of Volicon's Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM), and Grass Valley EDIUS(R) video editing software together enable fast, efficient collaborative production of compelling content for TV, Web, mobile, and social media platforms.

"Today's competitive and economic factors make it critical that content providers establish an efficient and cost-effective way to leverage all available media sources to enhance their service offerings, whether content is broadcasted or delivered over the Internet," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "The combination of our Capture and Share applications with the EDIUS editing solution from Grass Valley provides an accelerated production pipeline to support the rapid creation and delivery of compelling content."

The Capture application facilitates the continuous real-time capture of high-quality (up to 720p) content from any source -- cable set-top boxes, studios, and live camera feeds -- at any time and makes it immediately available to users across the enterprise. The Capture application pairs HD H.264 encodes with proxy versions so that both local and remote users, such as remote staff, partners, consultants, outside talent, and reporters in the field, can collaborate seamlessly to review live or previously captured content, clip high-value segments, and push them directly into Grass Valley's EDIUS video editing software.

Because the Capture application captures a composite feed that marries closed caption data to both the high- and low-resolution versions of the content, users can perform complex searches of all captured content. Capture returns a list of results, each with a representative image and a short excerpt from the closed captioning. The footage is immediately viewable, or frame-accurately sub-clipped and made available to the MAM system for rebroadcast or to the Grass Valley editing system for repurposing.

EDIUS empowers editors with superior real-time workflows in all resolutions. With no rendering and no limitations with respect to the number of audio, video, graphics, and title tracks it supports, the Grass Valley software enables a fluid and rapid creative process that yields a more engaging finished product.

To accelerate content distribution, the Share application provides single-click publishing profiles that facilitate rapid processing of content to meet appropriate container and encoding requirements for an array of platforms, including target websites, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The Share application also makes use of existing closed captioning text to publish content that is compliant with government regulations.

