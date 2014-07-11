Bittree Audio and Video Patching Solutions Used in Major A/V Upgrade for Confederation Centre of the Arts' Homburg Theatre

Landmark Theatre in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Receives First Major Renovation in Its 50-Year History

GLENDALE, Calif. -- July 9, 2014 -- Bittree today announced that its high-bandwidth video and programmable audio patchbays were chosen for a major A/V upgrade for the Homburg Theatre, a 1,102 seat performing arts venue in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. Bittree's Canadian reseller, Solotech, provided systems integration and installation for the project, which wrapped up in April. Trizart Alliance were the consultants on the project.

Originally constructed in the 1960s, the Homburg Theatre has been remodeled to conform to modern theatrical practices and codes. Confederation Centre of the Arts, Canada's national memorial to the Fathers of Confederation, contracted Solotech to source and install A/V equipment and equipment racks, patch panels, cabling, and faceplates. In addition to the new A/V system, improvements include two new aisles, several catwalks, all-new seating, and state-of-the-art acoustic paneling, lighting technology, and ceiling panels.

"Bittree provides truly great patching solutions that are very well-designed and manufactured to the exacting standards demanded by the entertainment industry," said Ron Morrisette, corporate development at Solotech. "We selected the Bittree audio and video patchbays for their ease of installation, high quality, and long-term reliability, and the availability of custom configurations was very convenient for our client. Bittree's five-year warranty was also a key factor, not just for the client but also to provide Solotech with greater confidence in the selected products."

The Bittree patching equipment installed in the Homburg Theatre includes 2x48 programmable audio TT (Bantam) patch panels (Model B96DC-HNALT/ID M20U12B), half-normalled with punch-down rear interface; and 1x32 high-bandwidth mini-WECo video patch panels (Model B32S-1MWNHD), non-normalling and non-terminating.

"The Homburg Theatre is a landmark arts facility on Prince Edward Island and we are very pleased that Bittree solutions have played such a key role in this major renovation project," said Glenn Garrard, CEO, Bittree. "This installation proves once again that Bittree is the patching system vendor of choice for some of the world's most prestigious audio and video installations."

More information about Bittree's full range of video, audio, and data patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

# # #

About Solotech

For over 35 years, Solotech has been developing technological expertise that it lends to artists, producers, and events in Québec, Canada and around the world. Clients include Céline Dion, Cirque du Soleil, André Rieu, Bruce Springsteen, Britney Spears, Michael Bublé, Leonard Cohen, the new Justin Timberlake tour, and the Sochi winter games. This vast expertise has enabled Solotech to permanently outfit some of the most prestigious major venues and amphitheatres around the world. More information is available at www.solotech.com.

About Bittree

Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Designed and manufactured to rigid quality standards based on consistency and performance, Bittree's patching solutions are renowned for their long-term functionality and dependability -- especially for mission-critical operations. Based in California, Bittree serves high-profile media and entertainment customers around the world. More information is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree-Audio-TT-Bantam-2x48.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree-Mini-WECO-1x32-front.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/HomburgTheatre.zip