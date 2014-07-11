Forbidden IBC2014 Preview

Company Overview:

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations, including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media.

Forbidden at IBC2014:

New Enhancements to the Forscene Cloud-Based Video Post-Production Platform

IBC2014 will see the following new Forscene developments, most inspired by feedback from users:

-New Forscene user interface look and feel (fall 2014)

-High-res codec enables dynamic display of high or low res proxy

-iOS and Android Forscene apps

-New publishing framework

-Media asset management (MAM) system (in beta)

-Movement of original source from one Forscene box to another

-New documentation for supported camera and ingest formats

Forscene Remains IBC TV's Cloud Provider of Choice

IBC TV, the official broadcaster for IBC2014, will once again use Forscene to provide its self-service syndication workflow. A Forscene server based at the RAI conference center will compress and upload material shot by the IBC TV teams during the exhibition. Participating broadcasters and IBC exhibitors will be able to access library content provided under editorial control, including rushes and daily program footage. New this year is 24-hour coverage that will be available year-round to subscribing exhibitors and news outlets. Also for the first time, IBC will use Forscene to view entries and prepare content for the IBC2014 Awards. These awards recognize how tools are used to solve real-world puzzles and help media organisations to be more creative, more efficient, or better able to reach audiences -- much as Forscene is doing for IBC.

Photo Caption: Forscene remains IBC TV's cloud provider of choice.

Speaking Events at IBC2014

Stephen Streater, CEO of Forbidden Technologies, along with Donna Mulvey-Jones, head of post-production and facilities for Maverick TV, will co-present at the IBC Content Everywhere Cloud Solutions Pavilion in Hall 3. Camera to Cloud: Cut Out the Delay Between Shoot and Post will demonstrate how a revolutionary cloud workflow, in which footage is uploaded directly from the camera into the Forscene cloud, helps bridge the creative gap between acquisition and post-production to deliver better programming. The session is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m.

Forbidden CEO Streater, along with Paul Wilkes, technical director at Halo and Portland Post, will co-present at the IBC Content Everywhere Workflow Solutions Pavilion in Hall 9. Expanding the Use of Cloud to Create More Efficient File-Based Workflows will discuss how Forbidden and Portland Post designed and implemented a cloud-based archival workflow for the BBC that capitalises on the savings (both in time and money) that can be made by synchronising projects' post-production and archiving processes in the Forscene cloud. The session will be on Monday, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Photo Caption: Stephen Streater, CEO of Forbidden Technologies

Company Quote:

"With our new brand identity, new collaborations, and new features, we are thrilled to again be meeting with our friends, partners, and customers at IBC. The cloud has gone from buzzword to workflow reality, and Forscene is poised to help content creators be creative in the smartest and most economical way possible."

--Greg Hirst, Business Development Director, Forbidden Technologies plc

