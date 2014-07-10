Orad Provides Casablanca Integrated Content Solution for Fox Brazil’s World Cup Broadcasts

Orad and Casablanca have joined forces to provide Fox Brazil an integrated solution for their World Cup production. The solution is based on a holistic, integrated approach for all the generated content including video and graphics.



Orad’s PlayMaker replay sports server is deployed to generate fast highlight editing packages, while TD Control live production system manages and controls the content displayed over the studio video walls and on-screen graphics. Orad MVP sport enhancement solution is deployed for analyzing key events during the World Cup.

All of Fox Brazil’s extensive World Cup broadcasts are done in these facilities using Orad’s solutions. After the World Cup, Fox will continue using the facilities to broadcast their other sports productions.

“For us, Orad was an obvious choice. Our previous experience with Orad’s high level of service and technologically advanced broadcast systems gave us confidence to place such an important event like the World Cup in Orad’s hands,” says Mr. Luis Santos, Chief of Operations, Fox Brazil.

Orad already provides Casablanca’s broadcast facilities and Fox Brazil with market-leading solutions for both their Rio and Sao Paulo facilities, including PlayMaker, Maestro enterprise graphic suite, and 3DPlay sports controller for their news and sports productions, and more.

“We chose again to partner with Orad for Fox’s World Cup production because Orad has already proven without a doubt that their systems and services are of the highest standards in the market. Orad’s solutions provide the flexibility required to work in a high paced World Cup production," says Mrs. Arlet Siaretta, CEO of Casablanca Brazil.

“The extensive size of project and the tight timetable was not a problem for Orad, who has had a significant presence in Brazil for over 18 years. We enjoy working with partners like Casablanca and Fox Brazil, and are confident of their success in the World Cup,” says Luis Pinievsky, VP Sales, Orad.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/

For further information contact:

ORAD Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv

Press contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####