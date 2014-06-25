NUGEN Audio Announces SEQ-S Spline and Match Equalizer

New Spline-Match EQ Offers Powerful Functionality for Music and Audio for Video Post-Production, Including Sonic Sculpting and Precision EQ Matching

LEEDS, U.K. -- June 24, 2014 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today announced the launch of SEQ-S, a high-fidelity, linear-phase equalizer (EQ) ideal for music production and mastering as well as film and post-production applications. With support for mono, stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 surround, SEQ-S provides sonic sculpting and precision EQ matching including stereo mid-side operation, automated spectrum analysis, curve smoothing, and a direct-draw spline interface for corrective applications.

"With SEQ-S, we're providing the industry's most advanced linear-phase spline-match EQ -- enabling sound professionals to massage and correct any audio with incredible resolution and precision that is far beyond what's possible with a traditional parametric interface," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Unlike many digital EQs, SEQ-S features a phase profile that is linear across the frequency spectrum, which results in natural-sounding EQ changes and produces minimal phase artifacts. SEQ-S also includes a unique resolution setting that can be used with high precision in the low frequencies, allowing for highly transparent adjustments without muddying the mix."

Through SEQ-S's direct-draw interface and detailed spectrum analysis, users can quickly identify and specifically fine-tune their audio with ease. When coupled with EQ matching via sonic fingerprinting, the solution offers powerful creative possibilities for audio professionals. For instance, they can match one recording to another to capture the "flavor" of a piece of source audio and then transfer it to the current project -- a technique that can be used on individual tracks to unify different takes and microphone positions.

In addition, SEQ-S's EQ invert button provides a minimally invasive technique for creating space in a complex mix, a task that is typically too cumbersome with a traditional EQ. In a typical music project, by "sampling" the vocal and then using the EQ invert button to apply the inverted curve to the backing, users can gently create specific space without unnecessarily damaging the original tonality of the underlying audio.

SEQ-S is available now for the estimated retail price of $249. More information about SEQ-S and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-SEQ-S.jpg