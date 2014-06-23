RTW Expands Into Additional Markets with New Products

Masterclass PlugIns Software and TM3-Primus Provide Entry-Level Offerings to Creatives Everywhere in the Audio Industry

COLOGNE, GERMANY, JUNE 23, 2014 - RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, recently announced that the company is expanding into new applications with three product segments, thus enabling a larger pool of professionals to access the company’s award-winning metering tools.

RTW has launched a new product segment that serves Software-based products.The Masterclass PlugIns Loudness Tools, a standard-format plug-in for Windows and Mac OS platforms, is the first item of this product line to serve the needs for users in the DAW sector.

In addition, the new Smart products segment includes the TM3S, TM3-3GS, TMR7S and the company’s latest innovationTM3-Primus- all compact, fully loaded, specialized meters at an attractive price point. This product segmentis ideal for individuals working in smaller production environments such as mixing and recording studios and OB vans.

The RTW Premium product segment includes the flagship products of RTW’s flexible and scalable TouchMonitor range. This consists of all versions of the TM7, TMR7 and TM9 audio meters, as well as the SurroundControl products, all of which are good choices for larger television and radio broadcast environments.

