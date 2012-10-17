Clear-Com Gets the Communications Vote at Presidential Debates

Eclipse Median, HelixNet and Tempest2400 Provide Comprehensive Communications Infrastructure for Candidate Showdowns

ALAMEDA, CA,October 17, 2012─ Clear-Com® (AES Booth 1218), a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is providing a total communications solution for the presidential debates. The company’s Eclipse Mediandigital matrixand HelixNet Partyline intercom systems and Tempest®2400digital wireless intercom with the new Seamless Roaming feature are following the campaign trail, providing production team members at each of the four debate locations with an integrated communications solution for coordinating all the production elements within the venues as well as the pool broadcast truck.



With more than 100 million viewers watching the debates around the world, every production cue, from lighting to camera angles, is critical. Equally important is coordination between the director and producer of the debates, as well as between these positions and the producer in the pool broadcast truck, who is managing the camera and audio feeds for the broadcast on all the major networks. The ability of the Clear-Com intercoms to interface easily with one another, along with delivering superior audio quality for clear audibility, will ensure that no critical communications are missed.

“Clear-Com has the total solution when it comes to wired and wireless intercom and digital partyline,” says Larry Estrin, Clear-Com’s Strategic Technology Specialist, who is handling the wireless coordination and communications for the debates. “Eclipse and HelixNet proved themselves at the Summer Games and will continue this success during the debates. Adding Tempest2400 with the Seamless Roaming feature provides an additional wireless element that allows staff required to be in all areas of the venue to move freely without loss of signal or having to change the settings on their BeltStations. Most important, all the Clear-Com intercoms were designed to be used together, providing us with a seamless fit across of all communication elements.”

At the heart of the communication setup is an Eclipse Median frame located backstage. It handles venue communications, while a second and third Eclipse frame, located in the media pool, allows broadcast and print media management personnel to communicate with the production crew about shot selection and other important elements. A fourth Eclipse frame is positioned at the pool broadcast truck. Its primary function is to interface with the venue’s Clear-Com system and the truck’s installed intercom system. This setup allows the crew to place a Clear-Com V-Series panel at or inside the pool truck. Throughout the venues and the media center, V-Series panels are employed in any location connecting to the communications network via panels. HelixNet is being integrated with the backstage Eclipse frame to handle communications and cues for the various technical departments within each debate hall. Tempest2400 is being used by crew members who need to move throughout the debate hall, such as the stage managers and handlers for the candidates. Clear-Com’s CC-300 and CC-400 headsets are employed with all the systems. The headsets’ unique design helps to reduce fatigue during long periods of use, providing a comfortable listening experience for crew members.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

HM Electronics, Inc. is a diverse group of companies providing solutions that enhance productivity and customer service in markets including restaurants, sports and professional audio. Founded in 1971, we sell, service and support products in 89 countries worldwide, via company-owned offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China, and an extensive network of HME-authorized distributors, dealers and service agents. Every day quick service restaurants take over 24 million orders using HME systems. With the recent acquisition of Clear-Com, HME is the world’s leading provider of professional intercom systems. To learn more, visit www.hme.com.