Viewbits HD Cameras Selected for Web Broadcasts of 2014 U.S. Chess Championships

San Diego, California -- Viewbits, the industrial cameras division of Computer Modules, Inc., announced that Spectrum Studios chose Viewbits HD cameras for video coverage of the nation’s most prestigious chess tournaments – the 2014 U.S. Championship and 2014 U.S. Women’s Championship, held May 7 through May 20 in St. Louis, Missouri. Sponsored by the United States Chess Federation (USCF) and hosted by the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis, the championships feature fierce competition and total prize funds of $244,000.



Spectrum Studios utilized eleven miniature GNAT 1080p 60™ cameras and two Verio HD™ Remote-Control PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) cameras for a two week live HD webcast of the tournament -- the HD-SDI footage was encoded for the web.



"The GNAT 1080p 60 has a huge number of options for such a small bodied camera – it’s just over 1.64 inches long," noted Randy Sinquefield, president of Spectrum Studios. "It also has an very easy learning curve -- we set up the first one in only 15 to 20 minutes. For overhead shots, we used two Verio HD pan-tilt-zoom cameras with wireless remote control. Everybody on board is thrilled with these cameras. They completely exceeded our expectations."



"The U.S. Championships are always riveting to many fans who are eager to watch locally and remotely," stated Joy Bray, General Manager of the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis, which hosted the event. "The small Viewbits HD cameras delivered stunning video without blocking the view of the live audience. Chess fans around the world viewed the live webcast of the tournaments, and the replays can be seen at www.uschesschamps.com."



The 2.1 megapixel GNAT 1080p 60 features 3 Gbps HD-SDI Out, AGC (Automatic Gain Control), WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), digital zoom, and defog. It also supports brilliant DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) technologies like DNR, 3D-NR and 2D+3D.



The Verio HD™ pans, tilts, and zooms on command, via a wireless remote control or an optional keyboard-joystick. The output can be HD-SDI at 720p, 1080i, or 1080p, HDMI, YPbPr, or CVBS (composite video). The 8.5 inches wide camera pans and tilts at a speed of half a degree per second to 80 degrees per second, and features a built-in 10x zoom lens.



"We're proud that our cameras were selected to document the U.S. Chess Championships," noted Patrick Palensky, Sales Engineer for Viewbits. "The GNAT 1080p 60 is one of our best-selling cameras, and the Verio HD is a long-time customer favorite."





Features -- GNAT 1080p 60



2.1 Megapixels

Powerful DSP chip based

1/3” Progressive Scan CMOS Sensor

Output: 3G-SDI/HD-SDI (NTSC, PAL) with 292M

42.1 x 29 x 29 millimeters – just over 1.65 inches long

Maximum 1,920 x 1,080 resolution

Maximum 60 fps @ 1,920 x 1,080

C/CS mount

Cased version ships with tripod adapter, universal power supply, and control cable

AGC, AWB, AE, D-WDR, Sens-Up

2D/3D Noise Reduction, Digital Zoom

Defog

1080/720@30p/60p/60i selectable

WDR (Wide Dynamic Range): Allows a camera to filter the intense back light surrounding a subject and thus enhances the ability to distinguish features and shapes on the subject.

DNR (Digital Noise Reduction, 2D/3D-NR): Provides outstanding clear images by reducing noise. DNR technology has excellent disk-saving effect.

AGC (Automatic Gain Control): Automatically adjusts the incoming signal to proper level for display or recording and the sensitivity of pick-up object to render the most pleasing images. Improves performance in low light conditions.

Dynamic Motion Detection (8 zones, up to 1980 blocks)

Privacy Zone Masking (8 zones)

Built-in OSD (On Screen Displays) Joystick

DC12V ~ 24V

Ships with Universal PS, tripod adapter, and control cable



Features -- Verio HD



Remote-control HD studio camera with pan, tilt, and zoom

Output: HD-SDI at 720p, 1080i, or 1080p, HDMI, YPbPr, or CVBS (Composite video)

Control from a distance of up to 2,000 feet (610 meters) via RS-232 Serial interface

Wireless remote control

Optional keyboard with joystick

2.1 Megapixel HD CMOS sensor

Built-in lens

Pans and tilts at up to 80 degrees per second

Compact size -- only 8-1/2 inches wide (216 mm)

Automatic or manual white balance and focus

Optional keyboard/joystick lets you preset up to ten configurations



Suggested Retail Prices:

GNAT 1080p 60 with power supply: $495 U.S.

Verio HD: $3,495 U.S.

Verio HD with optional keyboard/joystick: $3,895 U.S.







About The Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis

The Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. It is the mission of the club, an educational organization, to maintain a formal program of instruction to teach the game of chess and to promote and support its educational program through community outreach and local and national partnerships to increase the awareness of the educational value of chess.



Chess teaches valuable lessons for developing students like problem solving, critical thinking, spatial awareness and goal setting.



Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis provides a formal program of chess instruction that consists of classroom instruction and applied instruction. For more information, visit http://www.saintlouischessclub.org.





About Spectrum Studios

Spectrum Studios shoots television commercials, programming, music videos, short films, feature films, documentaries, educational and training programs, news, and sports for clients around the world.



Located in Columbia, Missouri, Spectrum Studios is a 6,000-square-foot facility, offering film/video production space and post production services, as well as equipment rentals and green screen technology. For more information, please visit http://gospectrumstudios.com/.





About CMI and Viewbits

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. Viewbits, the Industrial Cameras division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells HD, USB-2, CMOS, and X-Ray cameras to companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and Viewbits, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@computermodules.com. To download Viewbits press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.viewbits.com.







