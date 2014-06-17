Columbus Partners With Triveni Digital for Enhanced Video Services in the Caribbean

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 16, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Columbus Communications, provider of digital cable television, broadband Internet, and digital landline telephony across the Caribbean, and a subsidiary of Columbus International Inc., has deployed Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal ultra-portable MPEG analysis and troubleshooting tool across its operations in the region. This tool enhances Columbus' ability to monitor and improve video streams from its distribution plants on multiple islands in the Caribbean, creating a more enhanced viewing experience for its customers.

Triveni Digital's resale partner, Incospec Communications, a Canadian based corporation that provides video integration services worldwide, proposed the award-winning StreamScope Portal to Columbus. With its intuitive, web-based graphical user interface, the StreamScope portal dramatically reduces the time required to detect, isolate, and repair video impairments that impact the quality of the viewer experience, including video tiling, lip sync errors, intermittent tuning, inconsistent loudness levels, and missing components. With the service, companies like Columbus have instant access to alerts, video thumbnails, audio graphs, relevant data, and file-based analysis, allowing them to rapidly perform real-time analysis and monitoring of video channels including DTV transport streams.

"For our engineers and technicians, analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams has traditionally been a time-consuming process involving transporting bulky, expensive equipment from island to island," said Darren Richer, chief technology officer at Columbus. "The small form factor and portability of the StreamScope Portal allows our staff to conveniently carry the tablet-based tool along as they island-hop, significantly simplifying the process without compromising any of the monitoring functionality required to ensure superior quality of service for our subscribers."

Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital, said that Columbus' broad service footprint is a perfect scenario in which to demonstrate the tool's effectiveness in the field, and illustrates how Triveni Digital has taken a unique approach to video analysis and monitoring. "For service providers accustomed to hauling equipment from site to site to identify DTV transport stream errors, the StreamScope Portal is a game-changing solution that will dramatically improve efficiency and lower costs," he explained.

In addition to performing real-time or file-based analysis, StreamScope Portal also acts as a gateway to other Triveni Digital products, including GuideBuilder(R) 5.0 and StreamScope MT and RM analyzers and remote monitoring devices, further increasing operational efficiencies and cost savings for cable operators and broadcasters.

More information about StreamScope Portal and other Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Columbus

Columbus International Inc. is a privately held diversified telecommunications company based in Barbados. The Company provides digital cable television, broadband Internet and digital landline telephony in Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Curacao under the brand name FLOW and in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Antigua under the brand name Karib Cable. Columbus also provides next-generation connectivity and IT solutions, managed networking, and cloud-based services under the brand Columbus Business Solutions. Through its subsidiary, Columbus Networks, the Company provides capacity and IP services, corporate data solutions, and data center hosting throughout 42 countries in the greater Caribbean, Central American, and Andean regions. Through its fully protected, ringed submarine fiber optic network spanning more than 42,300 km and its 37,800 km terrestrial fibre and coaxial network, Columbus' 2,900 plus professionals provide advanced telecom services to a diverse residential and corporate client base of well over 650,000 customers. Visit www.columbus.co for more information.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at http://www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScope-Portal.png

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal