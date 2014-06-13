Imagine Communications Bringing Latest IP, Broadcast Infrastructure and Software-Defined Workflow Innovations to BroadcastAsia 2014

HONG KONG – Imagine Communications, a market leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving the global broadcast, service provider and enterprise markets, today announced that it will showcase the latest innovations in its integrated, end-to-end solutions portfolio at the BroadcastAsia 2014 exhibition and conference taking place in Singapore, June 17-20, 2014.

Visitors to the Imagine Communications stand, number 5B3-03, will experience demonstrations of advanced solutions and learn more about the company’s service-oriented, IP-based, software-defined frameworks that fundamentally improve the way media organisations manage their workflows and monetise their content assets.

“Our company has made tremendous advances this year, from the transformation of Harris Broadcast into Imagine Communications to the unveiling of our bold new vision and technology innovations,” said Joe Khodeir, Senior Vice President for Asia at Imagine Communications. “We are uniquely positioned to lead our customers through the dramatic changes occurring in the media business, optimally addressing their needs today while providing a smooth transition path to a future defined by IP networks, software-defined workflows and virtualisation. BroadcastAsia is an ideal opportunity to showcase our innovations and discuss our vision with customers, partners and industry luminaries in this thriving region.”

Among the many solutions being demonstrated at the Imagine Communications stand will be a number of new products, updates and technologies making their Pacific Rim exhibition debut at BroadcastAsia 2014, including:

Signal Processing and Compression: The new Selenio X100™ 1RU processor offers a unique architecture future-proofed for IP and UltraHD that easily integrates into the signal workflow of any broadcast environment, while new modules for the Selenio™ MCP platform enable high-performance contribution encoding for live events with new JPEG2000 support and highly efficient satellite distribution via a dual-channel DVB-S/S2 demodulator.

Software-Defined Workflows: The Xenio™ workflow management foundation provides an agile software engine that enables broadcasters and service providers to design, deploy and manage customisable software-defined workflows that can be quickly scaled and adapted to capitalise on new service opportunities.

TV Everywhere: The SelenioNext™ adaptive bit rate (ABR) transcoder optimises space and power efficiency with up to 10 times the density of competing solutions, while SelenioFlex™ software-based media processing solutions, powered by Xenio, provide flexible live and file-based encoding and transcoding for applications ranging from production to multiscreen distribution.

These newest introductions will be shown alongside additional market-leading solutions including Nexio® and Versio™ playout systems; Platinum™ routing systems; Landmark™ media software; the Selenio 6800+™ signal processing platform; and InfoCaster™ digital signage.

To see Imagine Communications' latest innovations in action, visit stand 5B3-03 at BroadcastAsia 2014.

