WORK Microwave CommunicAsia2014 Exhibitor Preview

Visit WORK Microwave at CommunicAsia2014 -- Stand 1V2-07

At CommunicAsia2014, WORK Microwave will demonstrate the latest improvements to its DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator, Video ACM System, and Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series. As operators around the world look to enhance their service offering, WORK Microwaves solutions are proven to optimize satellite bandwidth, improve signal quality, and reduce operating expenses.

WORK Microwave platforms span a wide range of applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets, including SNG, local cable distribution, direct-to-home, IP trunking and backhaul, teleport, remote location, and more.

Key Products and Technology Demos

DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator

WORK Microwaves DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator provides operators with the ideal solution for IP network links and TV contribution. The DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator has been enhanced with Carrier Identification (CID) support, according to the industry standard ETSI TS 103 129, enabling satellite operators to identify and eliminate interference between satellite signals, provide a higher quality of service (QoS) to customers, and reduce operating expenses. As one of the first manufacturers to offer compliance with the new DVB-CID standard, WORK Microwave allows operators to adhere to the specification ahead of the mandatory deadlines.

Powered by a combination of video and IP technologies, the DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator offers an advanced feature set that helps operators get the most out of expensive satellite bandwidth, optimize data transport, and dramatically improve satellite signal quality. Innovative features include DVB-S2 multistream, TSoIP, and wideband (up to 80Mbaud). In addition, the DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator platform supports next-generation DVB-S2 extensions, providing operators with a future-proof solution.

In addition to being on display at the WORK Microwave booth, the DVB-S2 modulators and modems with the DVB-CID technology will be showcased during the Satellite Interference Reduction Groups (IRG) Carrier ID Tour at CommunicAsia, June 17-18. The tour will highlight all aspects of the Carrier ID process, from transmission to detection and resolution.

Video ACM System

WORK Microwave will also showcase its Video ACM System at CommunicAsia2014. Perfect for enhanced video contribution applications, the integrated data/video (DaVid) modem and encoding solution automatically improves an operators satellite link budget, enhancing video quality and reducing operational expenses. The integrated solution includes WORK Microwaves DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV and the EN-91 MPEG-4 HD ultra-low delay encoder from Adtec Digital.

Utilizing the Video ACM solution, operators can transport multiple MPEG transport streams -- up to six -- and IP data into a DVB-S2 multistream, enabling simultaneous transportation of data (network connection) and live broadcasting (video content) over a single satellite carrier. Multichannel ACM functionality dramatically reduces the margin traditionally required for rain fade, enhancing video quality. Satellite link performance is optimized in real time as link and weather conditions change, resulting in increased link availability and cost savings for satellite operators. Transport stream null packet deletion and re-insertion further optimize satellite capacity, enabling operators to reuse bandwidth for IP data. As the MODCOD changes, WORK Microwaves DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV seamlessly communicates with Adtec Digitals EN-91 encoder and automatically changes the video rate, ensuring the best possible video quality and optimum bandwidth allocation.

During a live, interactive demonstration at the booth, visitors can see interoperability between the DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV and Adtec Digitals EN-91 encoder. The demonstration will highlight the following key features and benefits: reuse of clear sky margin for improved video quality, automatic scaling to the maximum MODCOD for optimal video quality, improved link availability resulting in reduced operational costs, and optimized Ka-band usage for video contribution.

Fixed Frequency Block Converters

At CommunicAsia2014, WORK Microwave will unveil a new Ethernet port for its Fixed Frequency Block Converters that simplifies remote configuration and monitoring of the device. Other improvements on display will include Ka-band support for uplink and downlink services, superior phase noise, and adjustable slope compensation. Harnessing the new enhancements, operators can optimize the performance and bandwidth of satellite communications links to cost-effectively deliver a superior signal quality.

WORK Microwaves Fixed Frequency Block Converters are based on a new compact, multichannel module design that allows operators to support up to four channels within 19-inch housing, lowering their operational expenses and saving valuable space. Through the converters unique four-channel design, satellite operators have access to the full capacity of the Ka-band, spanning 27.5GHz to 31GHz (3.5GHz), making them the ideal solution for operators looking to expand their satellite capacity into next-generation spectrums like Ka-band to support high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 28 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-Video-ACM-ADTEC.PNG

Caption: Video ACM System

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-Broadcast_Modulator_DVB_CID.jpg

Caption: DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-5thGeneration.jpg

Caption:Fixed Frequency Block Converters Series