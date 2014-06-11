Giant Pirates Entertainment Speeds Post-Production of Reality TV Series With Forscene

LONDON -- June 11, 2014 --Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced that Culver City, California-based production company Giant Pirates Entertainment has adopted Forscene into its post-production workflow in order to hasten editing of "The Feed," a new reality-based television series that will air on the FYI network (formerly Bio). Forscene gives Giant Pirates the ability to start editing field packages immediately via the cloud rather than having to wait for hard drives to ship across the country, eliminating lag time that could throw the multi-site production off schedule.

The production required footage from New York field recordings to be sent to Los Angeles for very quick turnarounds as edited packages for use in studio shoots. Forscene enabled Giant Pirates' post-production teams to view footage and start creating sequences in Los Angeles within hours of the shoot in New York, helping to keep the production running efficiently.

"Having the ability to work with footage via Forscene so soon after it has been shot is a new and welcome experience for our post team," said Tracy Tong, supervising producer on "The Feed." "When QSR Systems, our Avid vendor and rental company for this production, recommended Forscene, we were wary. We had never used any kind of cloud-based workflow before, so we had some concerns about compatibility with the Avid codec, upload times, and ease of use. It turns out we had no reason to worry."

"Forscene's cloud-based technology has shortened the cycle from acquisition to post dramatically," said Rob Cloyd, president of QSR Systems. "In our fast-paced business where production cycles are shortened, Forscene's technology has delivered."

"Forscene has saved us the significant time and complexity involved in getting footage across the country to our team, which has made for an incredibly efficient and timely workflow," added Ross Jacobson, Giant Pirates co-founder.

Forscene allows Giant Pirates' Los Angeles editors to view footage within hours of the media cards being handed to the New York assistant editor. As soon as the media is saved to Giant Pirate's media drives, a proxy copy is automatically created and uploaded to the Forscene cloud. At that point, the story team in Los Angeles can watch, log, and string out the footage -- days before the shipped media can be ingested and grouped in the Los Angeles post-production offices. Once the story timelines are completed in Forscene, the sequences can be exported and are relinked to the original source for the editors to begin working in Avid.

In terms of ease of use, Giant Pirates users had no problems learning to tap into all of the Forscene functions. "Anyone with a general understanding of Avid or Final Cut can quickly learn how to work with Forscene. Even someone with no experience on Avid could easily pick it up with a quick half-hour training session, or by watching the Forscene YouTube videos," Tong said. "Forbidden and QSR technical support were nothing short of amazing throughout the process. It was a nice touch to have a support chat built into the program for our AEs and producers if they couldn't figure something out."

"With short shooting schedules and the need for carefully packaged stories that convey a sense of things happening in real time, reality TV shows are perfect candidates for Forscene," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "With Forscene, they now have a new weapon in their arsenal for undertaking these challenging productions."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

# # #

About QSR Systems

QSR Systems is a leading provider of post-production equipment rentals to the entertainment and broadcast industry. Located in Southern California, they have been delivering state of the art solutions since 1991. Whether you need one tape deck or an enterprise-level high definition network solution, QSR Systems is a one-stop shop for all of your post-production needs.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.