Harmonic to Demonstrate New VOS Virtualized Video Solution on Moonshot at HP Discover Las Vegas 2014 Event

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 10, 2014 -- At the HP Discover Las Vegas 2014 event taking place June 10-12, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate new virtualized media processing technology set to transform video production and delivery. The demonstration will feature the Harmonic VOS(TM), a powerful, extensible software platform and architecture, showcasing how it can enable virtualized media processing software, such as Harmonic's new Electra(TM) XVM integrated software package, to support a complete workflow from input of source video to output of transcoded, branded video with logos for multiscreen delivery. Leveraging VOS on an HP Moonshot system, video content providers and service providers will be able to significantly reduce operational costs, as well as space, power, and cooling requirements, for broadcast and multiscreen delivery.

"HP Discover is a great opportunity for us to showcase the benefits of migrating to a virtualized video infrastructure," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "During the event, we'll demonstrate how our VOS architecture for virtualized media processors can be hosted on an HP Moonshot system to enable high-density media processing far beyond what can be achieved via traditional blade-based server systems. Harnessing a software-defined, integrated, and operationally elastic infrastructure provided by Harmonic and HP, video content can be created and delivered faster and more affordably than ever before."

Harmonic VOS will enable completely virtualized media processing from a single software platform, encompassing historically discrete functions from ingest to playout, graphics, branding, compression, packaging, and delivery for broadcast and multiscreen applications. By bringing all media processing functions into one simplified, unified platform and workflow, VOS will provide video content providers and service providers with increased operational flexibility, scalability, and efficiency when coupled with the HP Moonshot system.

Utilizing HP Moonshot, video content providers and service providers can host an entire cluster of Electra XVM virtualized media processors. HP Moonshot systems are extremely low-energy servers, which are customized for specific applications such as video transcoding, and optimize the application's performance while delivering unparalleled efficiency and scalability. By incorporating common components like management, networking, cooling, and power elements into the Moonshot chassis, the HP Moonshot system offers breakthrough efficiency and economics, and will accommodate 45 individually serviceable hotplug solution cartridges in a 4.3U form factor. As a combined solution, Harmonic VOS and HP Moonshot lower the total cost of ownership for media processing, enabling video content providers and service providers to quickly and cost-effectively launch new video services while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

"With today's rapidly growing use of media enabled devices, there is a strong need for delivering transcoded media streams in real time to end users," said Susan Blocher, vice president of Moonshot marketing and business development, at HP. "HP Moonshot combined with the Harmonic VOS virtualized media processing capability will significantly reduce operational costs, as well as space, power, and cooling requirements for broadcast and multiscreen delivery."

Additional information on VOS and virtualized video infrastructures, including the whitepaper "Virtualized Video Infrastructure: The New Foundation for Agile, Efficient Video Service Delivery," is available at www.harmonicinc.com/content/vos. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com. Further information about HP Moonshot can be found at www.HP.com/go/moonshot.

