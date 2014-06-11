“The Wolf of Wall Street” Oscar®-Winning Sound Editors Return to Manhattan for Sight, Sound & Story

New York, New York – June 11, 2014 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, will be hosting the Oscar®-winning sound editors behind blockbusters hits such as “Hugo,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island” and, most recently, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Joining MEWShop for the popular event Sight, Sound & Story on June 14th, Eugene Gearty, Phil Stockton and Sam Miille will present the MPSE SoundShow NY panel “‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Soundscape From Production Audio to Final Mix,’ moderated by sound editor and designer Pam DeMetrius-Thomas and sponsored by Audio Network.

Returning for the second year in a row, after their success on last year’s panel, “SoundShow NY: ‘Life of Pi,’” Gearty, Stockton and Miille, joined by DeMetrius-Thomas, will take attendees through “The Wolf of Wall Street” soundscape, from production audio to final mix.

A Master Storyteller sponsor, Audio Network will be providing the tunes for the Sight, Sound & Story after party, courtesy of DJ Amanda Mayo (AKA Anomaly Code). Audio Network will also have a team exhibiting on-site all day – be sure to check them out! For more information on this year’s Sight, Sound & Story event, please visit http://www.sightsoundandstory.com/.

Sight, Sound & Story: The 2014 Lineup of Panels and Speakers

This special symposium produced by Manhattan Edit Workshop features an extensive selection of Oscar® winners, innovators and industry thought leaders, who will lead panels outlining the art and processes of editing film and television, the unique and fast-paced world of editing sports docudramas, and the craft behind sound design. The closing panel will highlight the legendary career of Michael Kahn, A.C.E., Steven Spielberg’s longtime editor. The summit will conclude with a gala reception and networking session for over 300 guests, panelists and vendors. This year’s honored panelists* include:

Michael Kahn, A.C.E. – “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Michael Berenbaum, A.C.E. – “Before Night Falls,” “Sex and the City,” “The Americans”

Cindy Mollo, A.C.E. – “House of Cards,” “The Book of Eli”

Meg Reticker, editor – “30 Rock,” “True Detective, “Bored to Death,” “The Wire”

Eugene Gearty, MPSE – “Hugo,” “Life of Pi,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

Gary Levy, A.C.E. – “Nurse Jackie,” Royal Pains”

Phil Stockton, MPSE – “Hugo,” “Shutter Island,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Life of Pi”

Jonathan Oppenheim, editor – “Paris is Burning,” “Children Underground”

Phil Parrish, producer, director, editor – ESPN, CBS and NBC

Sam Miille, sound editor - “Hugo,” “Life of Pi,” “Wolf of Wall Street”

Brad Buckwalter, editor – HBO’s “24/7” series

Pam DeMetrius-Thomas, sound editor, sound designer – “Invitation to Dance,” “Every Secret Thing”

David Teague, editor – “Mondays at Racine,” “Sun Come Up”

Christian Winters, producer, editor – 2014 Winter Olympics and HBO’s “24/7” series

Bobbie O’Steen, film historian and author of “Cut to the Chase”

Colin Beattie, post-production – 2014 Winter Olympics

Maria Rapetskaya, Undefined Creative’s CEO/creative director with clients including NBC Universal, Discovery Networks, National Hockey League, Meredith Publishing

Garret Savage, editor, producer – “My Perestroika,” “The Fall”

*All panelists subject to availability

About Eugene Gearty

One of the first digital sound editors/designers in the film industry, Eugene pioneered the use of the access and the Synclavier systems for use in creating and editing sound effects for movies such as “Silence of the Lambs,” “Do The Right Thing,” “Men in Black,” and “The Hudsucker Proxy.” He has been nominated for an Academy Award® three times and won an Oscar for “Hugo.” Eugene’s television credits include “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he received an Emmy® for his work on the pilot. After being nominated for an Oscar® in 2013 for his work on Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi,” he worked on Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

About Phil Stockton

Phil Stockton is a supervising sound editor who has worked on an array of feature films and documentaries for such directors as Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, John Sayles, Ang Lee and many others. He has been recognized numerous times in the form of awards and nominations including an Oscar and a BAFTA (British Academy Award) nomination for “Life of Pi,” and an Oscar and BAFTA win for “Hugo.” He also has three Emmy® nominations with a win for “Boardwalk Empire,” and several MPSE Golden Reel Awards – most recently for “Life of Pi” and “George Harrison, Living in the Material World.”

About Sam Miille

Sam Miille has been working in sound for film for nearly a decade. In that time he’s collaborated with the Gearty and Stockton on such works as “Life of Pi,” “Hugo,” “Shutter Island,” “Boardwalk Empire” and more. Sam assists Gearty in the technical and organizational aspects of the fast paced and dynamic world of sound FX editing. Sam has supervised the sound on episodes of “Independent Lens” and “Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom,” along with several independent films and short subjects.

About Pam DeMetrius-Thomas

Pam joined the Motion Picture Editors Guild in 1985 and has worked as a sound editor and sound designer on many feature films and television series. Most recently she completed work on the documentary “Invitation to Dance,” which premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, and the feature film “Every Secret Thing,” which premiered at TriBeCa.

