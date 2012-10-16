IABM Annual Conference to Focus on Profitability

Adopting 'Adapt or Die!' Theme, 2012 Annual Conference Will Focus on Using Business Innovation to Create a Profitable Future

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Oct. 16, 2012 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that the organization's annual conference will be held Nov. 29-30 at the Mercure Windsor Castle Hotel, Windsor, U.K. Open to all within the broadcast and media technology supply industry, the 2012 conference titled "Adapt or Die!" will focus on strategies for creating a profitable future through business innovation. A series of keynote presentations and discussion groups will examine the challenges of maintaining technology suppliers' business value, profitability, and growth in today's changing industry.

"Technology is a powerful enabler of change, and it has transformed the broadcast industry into a very different sector than it was 20 years ago, or even five years ago," said IABM Director General Peter White. "The rules are changing, with tumbling hardware and software costs giving new players the means to participate in the industry, which in turn presents challenges for established businesses. At the IABM annual conference, leaders from companies that are meeting these challenges will provide insights into successful business strategies."

The IABM annual conference once again brings recognized experts and industry leaders together to debate the keys to real business improvement. Speakers slated to participate include Joshua J. Stinehour, senior vice president, Silverwood Partners; Alain Andreoli, president and CEO, Grass Valley; Jeremy Morton, partner, CMS Cameron McKenna LLP; John Maxwell Hobbs, head of technology, BBC Scotland; Niko Waesche, founder and managing partner, German Media Pool; and Janne Morstøl, COO, T-VIPS.

Topics that will be addressed throughout the conference program include:

-understanding the current business climate,

-focusing on and optimizing business processes,

-revisiting customer-facing strategies,

-generating revenue in a changing environment,

-exploiting business opportunities and profitable trends,

-understanding changing customer requirements.

