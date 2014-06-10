DPA Microphones d:fine™ 66 and 88 Miniature Headset Mics Make InfoComm Debut

New mics join the original 4066/4088 and d:fine Headsets in the d:fine family to meet a variety of needs

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 10, 2014 – DPA Microphones’ new d:fine™ 66 and d:fine 88 Miniature Headset Microphones will be on display at InfoComm 2014 (Booth C11936). Ideal for productions involving presenters and performers needing to move freely about a stage without obstructions from a handheld mic or mic stand, the d:fine 66 and d:fine 88 have joined the company’s d:fine Headset Microphone family, which now addresses a variety of sound handling and size options, depending on the intended application.

With a contemporary look and classic sound, the d:fine 66 and d:fine 88 combines the 4066 Omni and 4088 Cardioid microphone capsules with features of the modern d:fine headsets, such as an advanced mount and flexible ear hooks. The new DPA d:fine 66 Omnidirectional Headset Microphone and d:fine 88 Directional Headset Microphone, which are recognized by their rounded capsules, are intended for use by actors, musicians and singers who require optimal sound and grid cleaning/changing options.

“We introduced the d:fine Headset Microphones a few years ago and selected the name based on a belief that the microphone would define a new generation of headsets,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “The d:fine certainly did meet our expectations, so we have now decided to expand the d:fine Headset series to include this third solution to give users a broad assortment of headsets and features. Featuring a total of four capsules – two omnis and two cardioids – and three headset mounts – single-ear, dual-ear and personalized mount, the d:fine Headset Microphones Series offers something for every user and environment.”

When DPA Microphones launched its d:fine Headset Microphones, the company met a market demand, which created a new niche of DPA headset users that did not affect the popularity of the original 4066 and 4088s. Thanks to the strong popularity of both microphone lines, this third option in the d:fine series comes as a result of a growing need for durable body worn microphone solutions with excellent sound reproduction and sturdy casing for stringent use in live environments.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.