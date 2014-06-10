EditShare Rolls Out Lightworks for Mac Public Beta

Basingstoke, UK — June 10, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today the launch of its Lightworks for Mac Public Beta program. Available to the public for the first time on Mac platform, the Lightworks for Mac represents version 12 of the tri-platform editor, boasting incredible new features such as the content manager, an innovative way to manage media, edits and bins.

Lightworks Mac Public Beta – v12 New Features

* New Content Manager:

Bins and Groups (previously racks) are now all visible within the content manager.

Multicam Bins (previously Sync groups) are now all visible within the content manager

The Search function has been incorporated into the content manager

Added clips, sub clips, prints, syncs, edits, searches; everything and recent filters to the content manager

Create and edit filters as well as create filters based on search criteria

Drag and drop files from the OS directly into an open bin

Import directly into an existing bin

* Added new Blur effect to the Effects panel

* Support for ProRes MOV export

* Optimised the drawing pipeline – all UI elements are now drawn much more efficiently

* Improved Lightworks Play Engine – removes the need for the Display Optimisation Field/Frame button

* Improved responsiveness for image display when moving the timeline marker

To help bring users up to speed with the latest changes in Lightworks version 12, users can access several free tutorial videos from the Lightworks Mac Public Beta download page.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

