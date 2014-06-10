LUMINEX V2 Firmware, Which Increases Support for Industry Protocols, Makes Infocomm Debut

LUMINEX Network Intelligence, a Belgium-based developer of lighting control, pro audio and video data distribution equipment for the entertainment industry, has announced the introduction of GigaCore firmware V2, which ushers in a brand new core system for the GigaCore family of Ethernet switches. This latest development will be showcased at Infocomm 2014 in LUMINEX booth C11447.

V2 firmware features support of precision time protocol (PTP v2), development for the support of AES67, new modules for future adoption of AVB, new group web interface, and enhanced PoE and Multicast media support.

In addition to the new industry protocol qualification, the GigaCore 16RFO, an Ethernet switch tailored for touring applications, will bow at Infocomm. Also on hand will be the GigaCore RPSU, a redundant main and PoE supply rack-mount device for the GigaCore family. It can support two GigaCore Ethernet switches and provide back up to one unit in case of power failure.

Visitors to the LUMINEX booth will also have the opportunity to see a demonstration of audio networking offered in conjunction with manufacturer Pivitec LLC. These demo stations will highlight Pivitec Personal mixing systems and interface with a Yamaha digital console, Dante audio support and AVB/MADI bridging from Avid S3L systems.

"After an incredible 2013, we are very excited to be back at Infocomm showing the latest developments from LUMINEX," says Hugo Larin, Director of LUMINEX Network Intelligence in America.

