Visionary Solutions Appoints BTX Technologies as New Channel Partner, Strengthening North American Sales

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- June 9, 2014 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. has appointed BTX Technologies as a new channel sales partner, increasing the company's brand presence and sales efforts in North America. BTX will distribute Visionary Solutions' entire range of IPTV and innovative network video solutions including PackeTV(R), a modular, end-to-end IP video network and asset management solution that enables secure, scheduled, and on-demand delivery of live and recorded video for the enterprise, entertainment, education, healthcare, IT, broadcast, and house of worship markets.

"Visionary Solutions' PackeTV dramatically simplifies IP video delivery," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "We know many customers in the industry who would benefit from deploying a single, end-to-end IP video network solution like PackeTV, and look forward to promoting the Visionary Solutions brand through our North American sales channels."

BTX is a major distributor and manufacturer of cutting-edge interface and integration products for audio, video, and data systems with 45 years of experience in the A/V and broadcast industry. The company has a strong technical expertise and will support Visionary Solutions' customers through its inside and outside sales teams.

"When we introduced PackeTV earlier this year, it allowed us to become a trusted end-to-end solutions provider," said Jordan Christoff, president of Visionary Solutions. "We are excited to leverage BTX's extensive sales experience and wide customer base to boost PackeTV sales and help organizations easily and cost-effectively deliver high-quality HD and SD, MPEG-2/H.264 video content to TVs, set-top boxes, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices across a wide range of networks."

More information about Visionary Solutions Inc. and the company's products is available at www.vsicam.com.

About Visionary Solutions, Inc. (www.vsicam.com)

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) develops and manufactures open-standard solutions that harness the power and flexibility of IP networks to deliver real-time video and audio. With a passion for innovation and customer service, VSI provides outstanding products recognized for their value, performance, versatility, and quality. VSI products support the industry's latest technology standards, including H.264, making the company a trusted partner for solutions in the enterprise, education, government, house of worship, entertainment, healthcare, and broadcast markets. VSI sets the industry standard for high-quality video transport over IP networks.

