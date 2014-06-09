Lightware Will Show UMX-TPS Range at InfoComm 2014

Lightware Visual Engineering has begun shipping its new UMX-TPS product family, featuring HDBaseT extenders with stand-alone, under desk mount and wall plate models. The full range of products, offering various connector options, will be shown at the Lightware booth at Infocomm 2014 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 14-20, where working demos will be scheduled.

"Lightware users are now able to use UMX-TPS extenders with our MX 65x65 and 80x80 modular matrix switchers," says Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications at Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor of Lightware Visual Engineering products. "What's unique is that customers can use them to combine local, HDMI, and TPS inputs and outputs in the same frame. They can mix and match instead of having to commit to one or the other type of I/O."

Lightware previously introduced fiber-optic, twisted-pair and two-CAT cable versions of the extenders but now customers can find the same functionality in a single CAT cable product. Targeted to boardrooms and classrooms and a variety of other commercial integration applications, these devices transmit digital video at resolutions up to 4K, audio and control signals up to 170 meters over just one CAT cable.

The UMX-TPS-TX140 extender transmission unit can connect to a single receiver or any of Lightware's matrix switchers via an HDBaseT board. The extender features VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort DVI-I inputs with a single HDBaseT output for a 4x1 video switch combined with signal extender.

Analog audio and video signals are converted to digital and can be transmitted on the same CAT cable along with remote power, Ethernet and RS232. All UMX-TPS products handle HDCP encryption. Using the factory, custom or transparent EDID emulation, users can fix and lock EDID data on each input connector.

Advanced EDID Management forces the required resolution from any video source and fixes the output format conforming to the system requirements. The unit offers bi-directional and transparent IR, RS232 and Ethernet transmission.

Remote power is available through the single CAT cable; a local power supply can also be used.

The TPS product line also features an HDMI-only extender and DVI-TPS extenders as well as TPS input and outputs boards supported by the MX Series of Modular Matrix routers which range from 8x8 to 80x80 in size. All devices can be mounted on a rack shelf, under desk mount or used as standalone units.

