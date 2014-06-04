Wohler Names Steve Farmer Director of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 3, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Steve Farmer as the company's director of engineering. In taking on oversight of Wohler's engineering activities, Farmer will be responsible for consolidating and focusing the company's engineering efforts to target key markets more effectively.

"Wohler's engineering team has always been the heart of the company, and we have remained a leader in the field by listening to our customers and delivering unique solutions," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "Steve brings to Wohler a wealth of experience and a history of delivering results. His work will aid us not only in maintaining our role as an extension of customers' own engineering resources, but also in continuing to marry our very successful monitoring technologies with our groundbreaking stream-based and file-based solutions."

Farmer began his engineering career shortly after earning his degree in electronic systems engineering from the University of Essex and completing an apprenticeship at Thorn EMI Ferguson. In his first professional role, he rose to the position of senior design engineer at Northern Telecom Defence Systems Division, where he developed key technologies and products in the field of fiber optics and secure and cryptographic communications systems.

Farmer subsequently joined the GEC-Marconi Future Systems Laboratory as a principal engineer and then moved on to Drake Electronics in the broadcast sector, developing communications and talkback systems for studios and outside broadcast facilities. When Drake was acquired by the Vitec Group in 1998, he moved from the role of engineering manager to that of director of engineering for both Drake and Clear-Com in the Bay Area. As his role evolved, Farmer also participated in business development, acquisitions, change management, and product management.

In 2005, he founded Claratech Limited, which later acquired both BAL Broadcast and Faraday Technology Corporation, all of which operated profitably. Recently Farmer founded DSMB Technology, which develops a variety of video, audio, and communication products for specific clients. He holds two patents, one for a digital wireless communication system and the other related to the transmission of digital audio.

