DPA Microphones Becomes Platinum Partner for Technologies for Worship Pavilion at InfoComm 2014

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 4, 2014 – DPA Microphones, the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, is pleased to announce that it has signed on as a Platinum Partner for the Technologies for Worship Pavilion (Booth C4846) atInfoComm 2014. As part of this sponsorship, the company’s d:fine™ Headset, d:vote™ 4099 Instrument and d:facto™ Vocal mics will be used for all presentations and performances taking place at the Pavilion. DPA representatives will also be hosting two workshops at the Pavilion focused on proper mic’ing principals several times throughout the show.

With InfoComm as a co-sponsor this year, the Technologies for Worship Pavilion will take on a new life, providing a full “Live Event Experience” to show attendees. Intended not just for audio specialists in the house of worship market, the pavilion will feature workshops and presentations for all live event markets, including theaters, arenas and community centers. For its part, DPA Microphones’ two workshops, Mic’ing Your WorshipLeader and Mic’ing Acoustic Instruments (detailed descriptions can be found below), will include information that is applicable to all types of live presentations and performances.

“DPA Microphones will play an integral part in the signal flow of the Live Experience Pavilion, and brings top-notch education right to the show floor with their hands-on workshops,” says Darryl Kirkland, Publisher and Owner, Technologies for Worship Magazine. “We are very pleased to welcome them as a sponsor!”

“At DPA Microphones, we know that the key to success in the pro audio industry can be found in educating and sharing experiences with current and future generations of audio professionals,” says Eric Mayer, President of DPA Microphones, Inc. “This is not only in terms of proper microphones, but all equipment needed for a live performance setting. That’s why we’ve teamed up with InfoComm and Technologies for Worship Magazine to help ensure that those working within the industry are well-educated on technology, practices and especially techniques, which is the theme of our workshops.”

Mic’ing Your Worship Leader

Presented: Wednesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Friday, June 20 at 11:15 a.m.

Description: Representatives from DPA Microphones will present various techniques that are typically used to amplify a presenter’s voice using only the company’s d:fine Headset and d:screet™ Miniature Microphones. They will also describe the pros and cons to each method and will illustrate the principals needed to mic a moving body, through hands-on demonstrations.

Mic’ing Acoustic Instruments

Presented: Wednesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 19 at 12 p.m.; and Friday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Description: Representatives from DPA Microphones will exhibit different methods for amplifying acoustic instruments using only DPA’s d:vote 4099 Instrument and d:dicate™ Recording Microphones, and will discuss which are the preferred techniques. This workshop will not only illustrate the principals of mic’ing an ensemble of acoustic instruments, but will also provide visitors with a first-person approach.

For more information about the Technologies for Worship Pavilion, or to register for the workshops, please visit: http://www.tfwm.com/Infocomm-2014-Hands-on-Workshops

