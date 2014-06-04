Studio Technologies Embraces Audio-Over-Ethernet Workflow Solutions with Audinate’s Dante Protocol

New, Forthcoming Line of Dante-Enabled Products Offers Interoperable Networking Solutions

Skokie, IL, JUNE 4, 2014 — Studio Technologies, the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, recently became Audinate’s 100th Dante licensee and is embracing the audio-over-Ethernet movement by developing a line of Dante-enabled products that will offer unique solutions using the most advanced, interoperable, proven networking technology.

A plug-and-play solution, Dante delivers ultra-low latency, securely synchronized audio transport-over-Ethernet. It simplifies the installation and configuration of digital media networks and is rapidly becoming the world’s leading solution for professional audio, currently deployed in thousands of installations across the globe.

“Studio Technologies prides itself on developing specialized solutions for its customers,” says Studio Technologies President Gordon Kapes. “Our users rely on us to deliver products that will enhance their workflow in both fixed and mobile broadcast applications. Dante has proven its technological excellence, and we are convinced that it is the correct, progressive solution for adding networking technology to our products.”

In the upcoming months, Studio Technologies will be releasing Dante-enabled products that will support on-air, post-production and AV installation applications. These include announcer’s consoles, party-line intercom interfaces, headphone/line output interface and analog input interface units. The company is confident that with its expertise in specialized audio applications, in conjunction with Dante’s advanced network connectivity, will offer customers the next, progressive audio-over-Ethernet solutions necessary to further enhance and streamline their workflows.

“Audio-over-Ethernet is not just for the future; it’s ready now for field deployment. It streamlines the setup and teardown process, ensures high-quality audio and provides the flexibility that IP networking offers,” adds Kapes. “These new Dante-enabled products will give our customers the high-quality audio to which they are accustomed to from Studio Technologies, along with the additional flexibility and advanced capabilities that network connectivity provides. We are also going to ensure that these new products stay within our reasonable pricing philosophy and true to our company’s quality standards. Dante is rapidly becoming an integral part of the professional audio world, and we are thrilled to be a part of this revolution.”

Studio Technologies will showcase its soon-to-be-released Dante-enabled products at Audinate’s 2014 AV Networking World Conference, as well as at InfoComm 2014 (Audinate, Inc. Booth C11929). The products will officially be released and available for purchase in the upcoming weeks.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.comor call 847.676.9177.