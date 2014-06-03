HRS Control Launches Complete Line of ECS Embedded Control Servers At InfoComm14

HRS Control has introduced a complete line of ECS Embedded Control Servers encompassing both touch screen and central control servers. They will be unveiled to InfoComm14 attendees in the HRS Control booth # C4834 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 18-20. This family of products expands the capabilities of today's available control system technology to meet the needs of a wide array of applications for permanent AV installs large and small.

The new stand-alone Mantis and Enterprise servers join HRS Control's UDC Pro ECS-Raptor, which was introduced last year. Raptor offers embedded Linux for 24/7 operation and reliability; it has a small footprint and low power consumption and is designed for one to three rooms or areas. Raptor supports all protocols: UDP, TCP, Telnet, HTTP, RS232/422, IR, Art-Net/DMX, MIDI, relays, contact closure and more. The SDK incorporates JavaScript and JSON objects to give power to developers.

Raptor is fast and easy to configure. Users can connect to the control system with the HRS Control Pro app on iOS, Windows 8 and RT, and Android. It also works with HRS Control's new eTouch series of wall-mount and desktop embedded touch screens.

Users who need more power and reach than Raptor can now step up to Mantis, which is designed for five to ten rooms or areas. It's built on a Linux embedded OS and runs multiple instances of the HRS server.

"Mantis enables users to independently manage six different control systems from one server," notes Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications at HRS Control. "Mantis features the power of six Raptors on one computer, so it's ideal for customers who need control in multiple rooms and want access and management from a central server."

Users with enterprise or university-style applications can now check out the aptly-named Enterprise server for control of 10 to 100 rooms or areas. It boasts enterprise class hardware full of redundancy running HRS Embedded.

"Enterprise features a modular licensing model," Taylor explains. "It comes with 10 server licenses, but customers can add up to 90 more for managing 100 different control systems from one server. This eliminates the need for a small black box or control processor in every classroom or conference room. Instead, users get up to 100 virtual controllers, which are independently managed and configured from a central point. That equates to cost savings since customers don't need to purchase and install equipment in every room, and they have a single point of control, management and advanced monitoring."

Rounding out the product family are two new HRS-eTouch touch screen controllers available in wall-mount and desktop configurations in 4 inch screen and 7 inch screen models. They can be used with Raptor, Mantis and Enterprise in a multi-controller interface environment. They also feature a built-in control server for a stand-a-lone single-controller application requiring no additional hardware or software investment.

The HRS-eTouch wall-mount kit is shipping now; desktop kits will be available soon.

Raptor is shipping now. Orders for Mantis and Enterprise will be taken at InfoComm14.

About HRS Control

