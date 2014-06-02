AES136 Berlin Highlights Project Studio Expo and Special Sound for Picture Programming







New York, NY, May 30, 2014 — Celebrating the success of the 136th Audio Engineering Society Convention, which took place April 26 - 29, 2014 at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center in Berlin, Germany, the AES continues to forge new territory with its successful tracks and programs at recent Conventions. Making its European debut was the heavily-attended Project Studio Expo, sponsored by DPA Microphones, as well as an expanded Sound for Picture track, of interest to many of today’s leading professionals. Additional Technical Program events, manufacturer exhibitions, tech tours and more rounded out the Convention, which paved the way for AES138, which will next year be held in Poland (as announced at the Berlin opening ceremonies).



As proven popular at recent AES Conventions in San Francisco and New York City, the Project Studio Expo offered a unique set of presentations appropriate for all levels of today’s home-based and professional studio environments. Programs included Basic Microphone Technology; Professional Mixes from Your Project Studio – Common Mistakes, Immediate Solutions; Electronic Dance Music: Live Performance Mixing Techniques; The Business of Being in the Music Business; How Did They Get that Sound?; Advanced Vocal Editing; Mastering Engineering – The Link to Your Audience and more. Hosted by notable industry engineers, educators, journalists and sponsors, the Project Studio Expo once again offered a unique chance to experience music production with top talent, tools and techniques.



AES136 Berlin also featured an extensive Sound for Picture track, organized by Brian McCarty, chair of the Sound for Digital Cinema and Television Technical Committee. The Convention provided a platform for extensive discussions on the direction and future of immersive sound in cinema, television and video gaming. The attendance by a wide range of leading professionals in these fields, combined with the depth of knowledge contained in the AES membership, showed the advantages of cohesive and science-driven solutions for audio with UHDTV and other new media platforms.



Followup information from the AES 136th International Convention in Berlin can be found on the AES136 web page, including photos and downloadable convention papers from the extensive AES eLibrary.



Photo Caption 1: AES Presenter Stephen Webber, pictured with the crowd at the Project Studio Expo at AES136 in Berlin.



Photo Caption 2: Brian McCarty, chair of the Sound for Digital Cinema and Television Technical Committee at AES136, welcomes attendees to the Sound for Picture track.