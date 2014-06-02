Tekserve Achieves Premier Certification from Cisco in United States

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, JUNE 2, 2014 – Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals, announced today it has achieved Premier Certification from Cisco®. To earn Premier Certification, Tekserve had to meet standards for networking competency, service, support and customer satisfaction set forth by Cisco.

“As we continue to expand our solutions portfolio and develop our competencies for the Media and Entertainment industry, while broadening our customer base, it is imperative that we align ourselves with innovative best-of-breed partners,” says Matt Cohen, Principal, Tekserve. “Media content requirements are increasing exponentially, with video and audio workflows demanding the highest performing and scalable infrastructures available. Cisco offers the scale and performance while also ensuring brand longevity, guaranteeing that our customers can move forward confidently with ongoing technology investments.”

Through Tekserve’s investment in Cisco’s Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization, the company aims to increase its profitability by acquiring an advanced level of knowledge and skill to meet its customers’ diverse data center needs, including consolidation and virtualization, private cloud computing, application-or-infrastructure-as-a-service and big data.

As a Cisco Premier Certified Partner, Tekserve demonstrates a range of technical expertise. To achieve Cisco Premier Certification, Tekserve was required to achieve the Cisco Express Foundation Specialization. This specialization includes tests on technical competency in the integration of basic routing and switching, wireless LANs, and security technologies. In addition, Tekserve was required to integrate a base level of Cisco Lifecycle Services into their offerings and demonstrate measurably high levels of customer satisfaction based on independently audited customer satisfaction surveys.

The Cisco Resale Channel Program provides partners with the training required to build sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills. Cisco resale partner certifications—Gold, Silver, Premier and Select—represent an increasing breadth of skills across key technologies and a partner’s ability to deliver integrated networking solutions. Cisco resale partner specializations—Master, Advanced and Express—reflect an increasing depth of sales, technical and service expertise in particular technologies.

For more information about Tekserve’s partnership with Cisco, please visit:

http://www.tekserve.com/tekserve_vendors/cisco/.

About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community.

Cisco, Cisco Systems and the Cisco logo are registered trademarks of Cisco Systems Inc. in the United States and certain other countries.