HRS Control’s HRS-eTouch Touch Screen Controllers Makes InfoComm14 Debut

HRS Control's HRS-eTouch touch screen controllers, available in wall-mounted and desktop configurations for pro AV control, will make its InfoComm14 debut at the HRS Control booth # C4834 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 18-20. The new device utilizes HRS Designer software to build completely customizable controllers featuring graphics, branding and system design tailored to the user.

"We've been moving more and more into commercial integration, and as we work with clients on projects in commercial spaces a common request has been for in-wall mount touch screens," says Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications for HRS Control.

HRS-eTouch can be used with a UDC Pro ECS-Raptor or other HRS Control servers in an environment with multiple touch screens controllers. It also features a built-in control server in a single controller application that requires no additional hardware or software investment so it can run as a stand-a-lone touch screen with built in controller. "Even though Raptor has iPad and Windows RT apps as well browser support, people have been asking for a dedicated device to perform this sole function," Taylor explains. "So we're excited to introduce this option."

HRS-eTouch works with a UDC Pro ECS-Raptor as an efficient, custom control interface to the AV and IT equipment such as video processors, video routers, video conferencing, audio processors, lighting dimmers, video and audio playback and record, displays and more.

Fast and easy deployment is assured with HRS Designer software; no complex coding or programming is required. The wall-mount and desktop units are available in 4 inch and 7 inch models with supported power over Ethernet injector options.

The wall mount kit is shipping now; desktop kits will be available soon.

About HRS Control

High Resolution Systems known as HRS Control is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.