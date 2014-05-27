Dalet Adds AmberFin Solutions to Its Broadcast Asia 2014 Product Showcase

Singapore – The Dalet Digital Media Systems’ Broadcast Asia 2014 product showcase will feature the latest release of Dalet Galaxy, Dalet’s enterprise media asset management (MAM) platform, and the newly acquired AmberFin iCR family of products.

Dalet Media Asset Management Solutions

Dalet Galaxy is an enterprise MAM platform offering a powerful framework for system integration, advanced BPM capabilities, and multi-site content production and management tools. It is the foundation for productivity-enhancing workflow solutions: Dalet News Suite (news), Dalet Media Life (program preparation, production and archiving), and Dalet Radio Suite (radio). These solutions along with Dalet Brio, the company’s flexible, high-density, high-performance broadcast server based on IT hardware, and Dalet News Pack, the cost-effective turnkey package for managing small to mid-size newsroom workflows, will be on display at Broadcast Asia.

AmberFin iCR Family of Products

AmberFin iCR products, which include ingest, transcode, standards conversion and Unified Quality Control (UQC), range from application-specific modules to enterprise-level solutions, offering best-in-class image processing technology. Shown for the first time at Broadcast Asia is the AmberFin iCR version 10 release. Landmark features include the Adaptive Cadence Corrector (ACC), a unique software-based system for correcting mixed cadence material back to 24p film and progressive HD video within file-based workflows, as well as a new Transcode Farm Controller that significantly increases the flexibility and versatility of a multi-node transcode environment, bringing improved resilience and robustness while simultaneously enabling cost savings through more versatile network licensing capabilities.

Attendees to Broadcast Asia 2014 (Singapore, June 17–20) can book private demonstrationsto see these and other new Dalet and AmberFin technology offerings firsthand on the Dalet stand, 5A5-12.

Dalet’s Chief Media Scientist Bruce Devlin to Present at Broadcast Asia Conference

Bruce Devlin has been selected by the Broadcast Asia conference committee to present the case study, “Adapting Your Workflow for a Multiplatform Strategy – Giving Customers Digital Freedom of Content,” on June 19th at 11:50am, as part of Conference Track T4.

The presentation will cover:

How to deliver to more platforms with smaller budgets

How can your media facility automate the downstream creation of multiple delivery formats to ensure the right video and audio formats and technical specifications are accessible for redeployment in a timely fashion

Understanding the importance of creating high-quality mezzanine files and metadata that have been subjected to rigorous quality control tests

How can facilities ensure expandability and flexibility in their delivery capabilities to meet the rise and fall of unpredictable business cycles

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

