Joseph Electronics Now Representing ABonAir Wireless Microwave Link Products in North America

NILES, Ill. -- May 21, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of copper and fiber terminations and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced that it has become an authorized North American distributor and service center for Israel's ABonAir. ABonAir designs and markets wireless video link systems for professional camera and production teams worldwide, enabling them to transmit video content directly from cameras to media centers, director-monitors, or outside broadcast (OB) vans over the air using microwave technology. JE will represent ABonAir's wireless microwave link products to the OB truck, ENG, and TV station markets.

"ABonAir designs solid, license-free, top-of-the-line wireless HD link systems at a great price point, which makes them a welcome addition to our product portfolio and a great fit for our customers," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "We demonstrated the system live at NAB this year, where the transmitter was outside in the production truck exhibit area and the receiver was in our booth in the central hall. The signal was clear even though there was no direct line of sight and a concrete wall between us -- a result that got the attention of several of our customers."

The only North American ABonAir distributor that is not a system integrator, JE will work with ABonAir on specific improvements -- such as remote antennas via fiber and unique packaging options -- that will make the systems even better-suited to remote production.

"It was a natural choice for ABonAir to partner with Joseph Electronics due to its technology leadership, nationwide exposure, and vast experience," said ABonAir CEO Eran Igler. "Joseph Electronics' leadership, professionalism, reputation, and top-tier customer base fit perfectly with ABonAir's high-end, robust line of wireless broadcast transmission systems. This agreement gives ABonAir access to a larger number of broadcasters and production companies in North America."

ABonAir's AB Series of professional wireless HD links use a robust orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) radio that assures reliable links under even the most difficult conditions. When combined with OFDM technology, ABonAir's proprietary air protocol enables the systems to stream HD video at the highest quality with consistent bit rates to meet broadcast standards. ABonAir's OFDM-based systems allow video transmission up to 8,200 feet while consuming only 10 watts of power.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

# # #

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Its full-service fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE-ABonAir-EranIgler-CEO.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE-ABonAir-AB31xHDTransmissionsSystem.jpg