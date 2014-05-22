Cobalt Digital Promotes Jesse Foster to Product Manager

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), a manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear, has promoted Jesse Foster to Product Manager in addition to his current responsibilities as Western Area Sales Manager. Bob McAlpine, svp of North America sales, announced Foster’s appointment today from headquarters in Urbana, IL.

Continuing to report to McAlpine, Foster will provide primary sales coverage within his current US western area, plus utilizing his strong technical background and industry experience he’ll assist the company with product management processes. This includes complete responsibility for strategic product planning, coordinating new product introductions, and supporting current Cobalt products to end of life. Foster’s new assignment requires proactive coordination within Cobalt to provide strategic product development plans which include product identification, market direction, product introduction, and competitive positioning.

Jesse’s professional broadcast background spans a period of over 11 years with an accomplished record of achievement and demonstrated success providing technology solutions in a highly competitive market while contributing to revenue growth. Foster‘s extensive experience includes time with Evertz and Nevion.

“Jesse is a fast learner and technically very astute,” exclaimed McAlpine. “He understands customer work flow concepts and extracts product requirements for engineering development. Customers benefit from Foster’s overall product knowledge and he is well suited and disciplined to share his thoughts with Cobalt’s engineering staff.The entire Cobalt team is supportive of this additional responsibility. “

“Chris Shaw, evp of sales and marketing, echoed McAlpine’s enthusiasm, “An effective product direction and knowledge of industry trends is crucial to the success of a technology driven company. We’re proud of our leadership position in the marketplace. We’ve been very successfully reacting to our customers’ requests with targeted products, and are happy to strengthen this direction further with Jesse’s new position responsibilities.”

Based in Burbank, CA, he can be reached at 217 531-0161 or jesse.foster@cobaltdigital.com

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

