FSR Appoints Bongiorno & Associates as Manufacturers Representative for Power, Communications and AV Product Lines

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of power, communications and pro AV products, has named Bongiorno & Associates (B&A) as its newest manufacturers representative. B&A will market and sell FSR’s extensive range of floor, wall, table, and ceiling boxes as well as the Company’s full line of connector interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CATx solutions. B&A will also service customers with sales and technical support from headquarters in Woodbridge, NJ, and from satellite offices located throughout the Northeast.



“We’re pleased to represent FSR, a company that not only produces a varied and exceptionally high-quality series of dependable and useful products, but demonstrates its concern for the environment by using a lead-free process on its electronics,” declared Rob Bongiorno, B&A president. “FSR also strives to be as green as possible by keeping its manufacturing in the United States which eliminates the fossil fuels necessary to import from abroad while simultaneously supporting the US economy. FSR products will be a solid compliment to the B&A AV portfolio, which includes the Belden and Lencore product lines.”

“We are thrilled to add B&A to our family of reps,” said company president Jan Sandri. “The B&A staff has nearly 200 years of industry experience and represents a variety of industry leading manufacturers in the security, data communications and audio/visual industries. With B&A’s expertise, we look forward to reaching even more customers with our award-winning and diverse product lines and new technology solutions. This new business partnership will make FSR’s popular products more accessible to an even wider customer base.”

For more information about FSR, please visit, www.fsrinc.com or for more information about B&A, please visit, www.bna-rep.com.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.



The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet.

FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmoon.tv