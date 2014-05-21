NUGEN Audio's VisLM Now Supports 7.1 Surround Audio

Latest Version Supports Compliance Needs of Game Audio Producers as They Launch Production of 7.1 Titles

LEEDS, U.K. -- May 21, 2014 -- To meet the evolving loudness requirements of the games industry, NUGEN Audio today announced that its industry-leading VisLM loudness metering plug-in now includes support for 7.1 surround audio for the Xbox(R) One console and the Audio Standards Working Group (ASWG) standard for PlayStation development.

VisLM provides an easy-to-use, standard-compliant way to measure, compare, and contrast loudness during production, broadcast, post-production, and quality assurance, on the fly or after the fact for entire sections of audio. With detailed, objective loudness measurement, history, and logging facilities, VisLM supports ITU, ATSC, EBU, and Game Audio standards to ensure loudness compliance for titles to be distributed virtually anywhere in the world. In addition to supporting channels recorded in 7.1 format, the latest version of VisLM now offers support for the VST3 plug-in format, improved routing in the stand-alone mode, and a new analyze/render option.

"The latest version of VisLM is a direct response to our Game Audio customers, who need high-quality audio tools as they begin to adopt 7.1 as a standard format for titles for the new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Just as with broadcasting, these customers need the ability to distribute their products in every market whilst ensuring loudness compliance. At the same time, they want to ensure appropriate loudness in order to give users the most immersive, exciting audio experience possible. VisLM provides a highly visual and easy-to-use way of meeting both goals."

The latest version of VisLM with 7.1 support is available as a free upgrade for current VisLM users. More information about the entire NUGEN Audio product family is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-VisualizerScreenShot.jpg