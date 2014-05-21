Canon Supplies Major Lens Order to Presteigne Broadcast Hire for Rio

Canon has won an order, worth over three quarters of a million pounds, from Presteigne Broadcast Hire, the leading supplier of professional rental equipment. Many of the lenses, which will add to an already extensive stock at Presteigne, will be used first in Brazil for this summer’s football competition.

The order includes 14 XJ95 super telephoto lenses, designed specifically for sports applications. As well as its extreme zoom range, the XJ95 also offers the widest angle of view of any field HD lens, allowing it to be used for interviews and presentation as well as game coverage.

Also included in the contract are two XJ27 lenses and four HJ14 lenses. The XJ27 is a box-style studio lens and will be used in Brazil for on-site presentation applications. The HJ14 is the newest version of Canon’s popular wide-angle HD field lens.

“With this new order, our inventory of Canon lenses is now over 100 units,” said Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne Broadcast Hire. “In the rental business, our customers come to us for the best tools for the job. The Canon lenses are widely recognised for their quality and reliability, and are a natural choice for our stock.”

Austin Freshwater, sales director for Canon UK & Ireland, added “Presteigne has been a valued partner of Canon for 20 years now, and as a rental house it always needs the latest and best kit to meet the expectations of top broadcasters. This is another important order for us, and we are excited that Presteigne is supplying a very large number of Canon lenses to bring the excitement of this summer’s football in Brazil to audiences measured in billions.”