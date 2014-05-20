Unified Video Technologies Strengthens R&D and Client Solution Teams for Cable, Satellite and Mobile TV Markets

Miami, Florida – Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), a provider of complete media ecosystems and software services for broadcasters, enterprises and the entertainment industry, has strengthened its research and development team to accelerate the design of innovative new managed video and OTT solutions for cable, satellite and mobile TV markets. The company has also appointed two new seasoned client solutions managers to ensure its customer support is as strong as its technology roadmap.

The new R&D appointments will spearhead growth initiatives across the cable, satellite and mobile TV markets -- as well as with Telcos and ISPs -- enabling UNIV to focus on integrating new value-added features that appeal to these customers. One particular focus will be continued development of its uVOD white-label solution, the first OTT-based managed video solution to support both video-on-demand and linear TV delivery.

The three new R&D team members bring proven creativity and extensive experience to UNIV. Tal Malek, an experienced video network system engineer, has more than 15 years of hands-on experience in designing, delivering and deploying high performance hardware- and software-based video systems, most recently at VITEC.

Sebastian Acevedo Diaz, technical lead, has extensive expertise in designing and developing sophisticated web applications and online media. He previously served as lead analyst for projects for global enterprises in the telecommunications field at Globant and GlobalLogic. Rounding out the new members of UNIV’s R&D team is Alejandro Miller, senior PHP web developer, who has developed interactive marketing initiatives for some of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and consumer product marketers, including Globallogic and Coca-Cola.

On the customer support side, Thomas Myers joins UNIV as new client solutions advisor for the US. Over a 25-year career, his strong technical background has helped him build and manage industry-leading engineering and sales teams at Grass Valley Group, Tektronix, IP Video Systems (now Barco) and other companies. A highly respected member of the US broadcast community, Thomas is a co-founder of Broadcast.org and holds patents for video and communications technology hardware and software.

Ulises Aristides, client solutions advisor for LATAM, is responsible for key UNIV accounts in Mexico, Central America, Chile and Brazil. He has more than two decades of experience in TV production and distribution, including international television formats and large-scale events. Mr. Aristides has provided professional services for major US, Central American and South American entertainment companies including Disney, Televisa, SBT, Red Guarani Television, and Bakus International.

“UNIV focuses on technology innovation and to customer service in equal measure, and the latest additions to our team reflect our ongoing commitment in both of these key areas. We are pleased to add outstanding professionals to our team who excel at developing valuable products and who have the expertise and commitment to tailor solutions optimally for each customer’s needs,” said Pablo Goldstein, CEO of UNIV. “We welcome the outstanding group of new members to UNIV R&D and client solutions teams and anticipate working with them to serve our customers even better going forward.”

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV) develops and implements powerful video software-as-a-service and managed service solutions for OTT delivery, digital workflows, second-screen applications and media archives. Based on advanced networking and digital video technology, UNIV video solutions are agile, accessible and affordable for broadcasters, content providers and media companies. Through close consultation and collaboration with its customers, UNIV empowers enterprises and broadcasters to leverage media to advance their business goals. Visit the company’s website atwww.univtec.com.