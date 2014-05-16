Sergio Castillo Joins Bexel Team

Industry Veteran will be based in Mexico City

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has hired Sergio Castillo as a strategic account manager of the Latin America region. The new addition to the team reflects the company's growing imprint in Latin America's broadcast industry.

BURBANK -

Castillo, who will be based in Mexico City, brings 30 years of broadcast industry experience to his new role at Bexel.

"We are proud to add Sergio to our expanding roster," says Bexel Vice President of Global Sales Greg Bragg. "As we develop more opportunities and expand relationships with partners in the Latin America region, having someone with Sergio's knowledge and experience not only will serve us well, but also our customers."

Castillo began his career at JVC Professional in Los Angeles. After 10 years, he joined Avid and relocated to Argentina to work as a field sales engineer, later moving to Mexico City where he held senior roles such as regional sales manager and strategic account manager. Most recently, he served as regional sales manager for Quantum, where he developed business throughout the Latin America region.