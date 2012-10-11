Haivision to Lead In-Depth Information Session on Multiscreen Video Streaming at AVX 2012

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Oct. 11, 2012 -- Haivision announced today that its Vice President of Business Development, Peter Forman, will be presenting a session titled "Video Streaming for a Multiscreen World" at the Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo (AVX) 2012. The presentation will take place on Oct. 23 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the AVX Pavilion in Denver.

The session will outline how today's technologies are being used to enable video streaming services for broadcasters and in the enterprise. It will identify the approaches best suited for different applications and offer guidance on ensuring the current and future success of video streaming solutions for Internet and mobile users on any device. Forman is a streaming media expert with 20 years of industry experience as an entrepreneur, strategist, and former CEO of several enterprises in digital media technology. He will share his experience highlighting real-world applications with case studies and best practices.

Haivision will also be showcasing its latest lineup of products and solutions for Internet streaming, cloud transcoding, and over-the-top media delivery to multiplatform devices in booth 1338 at AVX 2012. The latest Haivision solutions include KulaByte(TM), the live, software-based Internet encoder/transcoder for adaptive bit rate streaming; and HyperStream(TM), the global streaming platform that automates the power of KulaByte cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity to simplify any screen media delivery.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

