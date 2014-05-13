Riedel Products at InfoComm 2014:

InfoComm 2014

Riedel has enhanced its MediorNet family of real-time networks for video, audio, data, and communications with MediorNet 2.0, an update for MediorNet. At InfoComm 2014, the company will show how MediorNet 2.0 enables new video router functionality and high-speed rerouting, along with new WAN capabilities that include solutions for JPEG 2000 and H.264 formats.

MediorNet MetroN Core Router

The latest addition to the MediorNet family of real-time networks is the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. The new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64 x 10Gb ports, further enabling Riedel's acclaimed approach to signal distribution and routing. During InfoComm 2014, Riedel will demonstrate how the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Riedel's Artist virtual key panels enable the use of smartphones and tablets (iOS, OS X(R), and Android) as control panels in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. These hand-held devices can then provide the same functionality as full-featured, 12-key Artist control panels. The user operates the virtual control panel with the device's touch-screen interface, which can be configured via Riedel's Director software.

Other Products on Display:

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat communications systems

- RockNet 100 and 300 low-latency audio distribution networks and console interfaces

Company Quote:

"InfoComm is the premier North American event for seeing our partners and customers in the pro A/V and entertainment markets. Our new MediorNet update and the MetroN core router take our philosophy of totally networked solutions to the next level, and we are thrilled to be able to show them in Las Vegas in June."

-- Patti Gunnell, Riedel Entertainment Solutions Manager, North America



Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

