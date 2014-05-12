Tekserve to Host Gathering of the Gear Event at Retail Store

Audio Technology Fair Gives Customers Unique Access to Top Audio Vendors on Thursday, May 22, 2014

NEW YORK CITY, MAY 12, 2014 - Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals is hosting its Gathering of the Gear event, an audio fair on Thursday, May 22, 2014, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event, with support by media partner WBGO, will take place at the Tekserve retail store, located at 119 West 23rd Street in New York City.

Gathering of the Gear will kick-off at 3 p.m., when audio producers, musicians and consumers will have the opportunity to test the latest gadgets, gear and technology from a variety of top audio manufacturers and speak with the experts behind it all. Confirmed vendors include: Avid (featuring Pro Tools), Apogee, Ableton, Magma, LaCie, G-Tech, iZotope, Universal Audio and Genelec.

Tekserve will also be providing wireless speaker and headphone testing stations for audiophiles looking to upgrade their headphones, home studio or home audio systems. Additionally, WBGO will stream a live radio feed of the station’s programming through the headphone and speaker demo stations, so that fans of WBGO can listen to content while testing out a pair of the headphones.

Later, at 5 p.m., Tekserve will begin serving refreshments to accompany musical performances by Brooklyn-based electronic musician Erin Barra and The People’s Republic of Sound Presents Thomas Piper Jr. In addition, there will be a Pro Audio Gear sale set up in the lower level of the store, featuring up to 75 percent off of last season’s stock.

“The pro audio community is thriving,” says Ben Casey, Professional Audio Retail Manager, Tekserve. “There are so many exciting new technologies this year that marry the high tech with the best classics of yesteryear. We are proud to connect our customers with leading vendors in the industry. Whether you’re a production pro seeking workflow support, an experienced consumer or a newbie just starting to build your home studio or audio system, our Gathering of the Gear event is sure to have just what you’re looking for and more.”

Attendees are welcome to visit tekserve.com/werock to register and for more information. Those attending are encouraged to share their live experiences via social media. Attendees and even audio fans not in attendance, can use #TekAudio when referencing the event on: Facebook (www.facebook.com/Tekserve), Twitter (@Tekserve), Instagram (@Tekserve) YouTube (www.youtube.com/tekserve and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/tekserve).

Following the event, Tekserve will be hosting educational seminars in late May and early June for creatives working in the audio production industry. Each seminar session will be an intimate educational opportunity to interact with Tekserve’s Audio Specialists, a variety of audio vendors and professionals using the products represented, in their workflows.

As educational seminars and guests are finalized, Tekserve will update registration details here: events/tekserve.com.



About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community. For more information, visit www.tekserve.com.