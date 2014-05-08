Emotion Systems Launches Engine at BCA 2014

Emotion Systems, File Based Audio workflow experts with leading Asian Customers NHK, PCCW and SingTel, will have the first showing in Asia of their latest product The Emotion Engine at BroadcastAsia 2014.

Building on the success of their loudness product eFF, the Emotion Engine provides loudness correction, Dolby® E encoding and Decoding, audio channel shuffling and replication. The Engine also features eFLOW which provides a restful API for control from a MAM system and has a built in job management system that enables control of multiple instances of Engines to provide a scalable solution for processing large numbers of files.

Emotion Systems will be on Stand 5L6-03 at BroadcastAsia 2014.