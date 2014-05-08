WORK Microwave at ANGACOM 2014

Visit WORK Microwave at Stand 10.1/R38

WORK Microwave announced that it will be an exhibitor at ANGACOM this year. During the show, WORK Microwave will showcase a range of advanced SATCOM products, including its DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator, DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP, and Fixed Frequency Block Converter Series. All of WORK Microwave's SATCOM solutions have a rich feature set to help alleviate bandwidth issues and improve signal quality.

WORK Microwave platforms span a wide range of applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets, including SNG, digital terrestrial TV, local cable distribution, direct-to-home, IP trunking and backhaul, teleport, remote location, and more.

Key Product Highlights

DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator

Leveraging video and IP technologies, WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator enables operators to maximize satellite bandwidth, enhance data transport, and dramatically improve satellite signal quality. Perfect for IP network links and TV contribution, the DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator offers a wide range of innovative features, including DVB-S2 multistream, TSoIP, and wideband (up to 80Mbaud), and carrier ID support. In addition, the DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator platform supports next-generation DVB-S2 extensions, providing operators with a future-proof solution.

DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP

At ANGACOM 2014, WORK Microwave will highlight its DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP, which harnesses XipLink traffic shaping and WORK Microwave's OptiACM functionalities to optimize throughput and increase network bandwidth for service providers, corporate networks, and telcos. Through the IP modem's ACM functionality, operators can automatically compensate for disturbances in the satellite link caused by physical conditions such as humidity and atmospheric precipitation.

Fixed Frequency Block Converter Series

WORK Microwave will also show improvements to its Fixed Frequency Block Converter Series, including up to Ka-band support for uplink and downlink services, superior phase noise, and adjustable slope compensation. Thanks to the new enhancements, operators can boost the performance and bandwidth of satellite communications links to deliver a superior signal quality in the most cost-effective manner possible.

A new compact, multichannel module design allows operators to support up to four channels within 19-inch housing. This significantly lowers users' operational expenses while saving valuable space. Through the Fixed Frequency Block Converters' unique four-channel design, satellite operators have access to the full capacity of the Ka-band, spanning 27.5GHz to 31GHz (3.5GHz). The frequency converter series is the ideal solution for operators looking to expand their satellite capacity into next-generation spectrums like Ka-band to support high-bandwidth telecommunications and broadcast services.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 27 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

