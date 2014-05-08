The Padcaster® for iPad Air Ships

New York City, New York – May 8, 2014 –The Padcaster®, the revolutionary iPad case that transforms Apple’s tablet into an on-the-go video production studio, is now shipping its newPadcaster Air model. Featured in the Apple “Your Verse” campaign, the Padcaster was recently honored with a StudioDaily Prime Award at the National Association of Broadcasters 2014 convention for outstanding technology design. “Everyone from university students to independent filmmakers to major news networks are using the Padcaster as a tool to capture, edit and distribute their unique stories. With the iPad Air, now the world’s most advanced and capable tablet in terms of video recording, the Padcaster makes a major leap in production capabilities. People will be blown away when they see the quality of video that’s possible with the Padcaster Air,” comments Josh Apter, founder, The Padcaster.

Launched this past December, the Padcaster Air combines the stability of the Padcaster with the superior filming qualities of the iPad Air. With 1080p HD video recording, tap to focus, video stabilization, 3x video zoom and other enhancements, iPad Air’s video recording capabilities are vastly improved from that of previous generations. Combined with the new A7 chip, which provides 64-bit architecture, advanced graphics and improved image signal processing, iPad Air is the fastest and best performing iPad yet, making it an even better match for The Padcaster.

Padcaster Pricing and Availability

The Padcaster is compatible with iPad 2, iPad third and fourth generations, and iPad Air. It is now available online for 149 USD (Original Padcaster) or 159 USD (Padcaster Air). The Padcaster can also be purchased in stores or online from a number of resellers, including Adorama, Tekserve, B&H, Video Guys, Safe Harbor. The Padcaster Mini is now available for preorder online for 99 USD. Buy your Padcaster kit here: http://thepadcaster.com/product-list/.

About The Padcaster

The Padcaster transforms an iPad into an on-the-go production studio, providing an easy and professional way for users to create stunning videos on the iPad. Perfect for professional and amateur videographers alike, The Padcaster is an aluminum frame with a urethane insert that securely holds the iPad for a safe and solid feel. Threaded holes lining the edges of the frame allow filmmakers to attach external mics, lights and countless other accessories to enhance the finished product. A standard ¼-20 screw thread and locking-pin design centered on the bottom of The Padcaster lets users connect it to a professional tripod, monopod or shoulder mount for easy, smooth filming. Additional lenses can be attached via the Lenscaster, a separate accessory, to create a wider field of view or bring telephoto capabilities to the iPad’s fixed lens.

The Padcaster’s aluminum frame can also be used as a standalone DSLR cage. Filmmakers can rig a DSLR or other video camera into the cage, enabling them to attach numerous accessories to enhance their shoot.

About The Padcaster, LLC

Headquartered in New York’s Flatiron District, The Padcaster LLC is an innovative startup aimed at developing tools for filmmakers and videographers of all stages of development and skill levels. Established in 2012, its flagship title product, the Padcaster, is a multifunctional iPad case that takes users from passive consumer to creative filmmaker. The Padcaster was made by and for videographers to fit the needs of just about any filmmaker working with the ever-expanding set of production tools and technology. Follow @thepadcaster on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit www.thepadcaster.com.

The Padcaster is a trademark of The Padcaster LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

