SSL C300 And C10 Consoles Power Post Production Projects For Creative Sound

PARIS – Creative Sound, a major, award-winning Parisian post production facility serving the film and TV production markets, is powering its full range of audio services with three Solid State Logic C300 HD Master Studio Systems and one C10 HD. Creative Sound is a large scale, multi-suite, full service post facility equipped to rival any in the world. The studio and its team have won numerous awards at Cannes and other European film festivals for European cinema projects and enjoy an extensive history of creating French language versions of international films, including such recent projects as The King’s Speech, Diana,Homefront and August: Osage County, as well as the upcoming releases Selfie and Gemma Bovery. Creative Sound accomplishes all of its recording dialogue, sound effects, Foley and music for projects in 7.1, 5.1, Dolby surround and stereo with ease through the SSL consoles.

“We’ve been using SSL consoles with great success since we opened,” says Cristinel Sirli, owner/engineer of Creative Sound. “We continue to install multiple consoles from SSL because they are reliable, offer innovative technology and have the best sound quality in the industry. The after-sales service has also been great. SSL completely backs its products with immediate support, and that is essential for an operation as busy as Creative Sound. As soon as our clients see the SSL name, they know that we deliver a superior product.”

Creative Sound recently installed its third C300 HD, using the console line in both of its Auditorium Cinema studios, which are Dolby Digital Cinema 7.1 surround capable as well as in Auditorium B studio, which is focused on fiction and documentary production for television. “Creative Sound chose the C300 HD because the platform offered the audio fidelity and processing power of an SSL digital audio console, combined with comprehensive multi-format monitoring and multi-system machine control we need,” states Sirli. “The C300 gives us advanced integration with our Pro Tools® and Pyramix systems right on the console surface, allowing us to concentrate our energy on the project and not on the technology. Operating a major post production facility that attracts some of the biggest film and television projects is always a challenge. The C300 offers a level of quality and improved workflow simply not available in other consoles or control surfaces, and we use it as a creative tool to exceed our client’s expectations and meet project deadlines.”

A C10 HD has become the console of choice for Creative Sound’s new Foley and ADR stage, representing the first application of this type for the compact broadcast console. Once again, the sonic signature played into the decision, as did the physical size of the C10. “The SSL C10 HD was the perfect console for its ergonomics, audio quality and efficiency in our new Foley/ADR stage,” continues Sirli. “We built a new facility for the C10, and, while we love the AWS 900 we have for our existing ADR room, we liked the idea of a digital console, and that led us to the C10. The console fits our size requirements and is expandable if needed.”

