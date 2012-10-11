Bexel Comes In Loud and Clear With Major Purchase of Telex Intercom Systems

BURBANK, CA, OCTOBER 11, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division, and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announces a significant purchase of ADAM modular matrix intercom systems from Telex, a leading manufacturer of dependable, top-of-the-line communication equipment. With the purchase, Bexel signals its continued commitment to supplying its customers the best possible intercom rental services.

The ADAM matrix supports a total of 272 ports in just a 7-RU frame. This system has the ability to expand a variety of ways, which include using MADI interface cards, RVON VOIP cards and “trunking” multiple systems together. Using a time-division multiplexing (TDM) technique, ADAM grows linearly as users are added. The system comes standard with newly redesigned, redundant high-current power supplies and redundant controllers, with its MCII-e Ethernet master controllers allowing for automatic changeover in the event of failure. The MCII-E master controller allows Ethernet connectivity between the ADAM intercom and a PC running the AZedit programming software. It can support 32 simultaneous AZedit sessions via Ethernet and three sessions via serial connection. Bexel packages this system in a custom rolling rack with UPS power supply, custom breakout panels and KP panel for QC. This helps to provide a turnkey solution for the customer.

“This purchase of Telex's intercom equipment is part of Bexel's continuing expansion of system solutions for major broadcast events. It will truly secure Bexel as the premier leader of intercom rental services,” says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. “This half-million-dollar purchase is essential to Bexel building a new line of flypacks providing the best in service around the world. Offering clients complete turnkey solutions is always a driving force behind our purchases.”

To support the ADAM systems, Bexel has also purchased more than 125 Telex KP-32 intercom panels. The KP-32 has 32 keys with 30 of them being assignable, one for call-waiting response and one for headset/microphone/program selection and volume setup. The KP-32 features digital signal processing and binaural headset operation with left/right assignment of audio signals. It also introduces large, super-bright, long-life fluorescent displays with adjustable brightness control, making it suitable for all types of ambient lighting, from direct sunlight to darkness.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.