Delvcam Introduces New 7 Inch FPV Monitor with Dual 5.8GHz 4 Bands Wireless Receiver

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – May 5, 2014 - Delvcam, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of cost effective professional LCD Video Production Monitors, today announced the availability of a new 7” FPV Monitor with built-in dual channel 5.8GHz wireless receiver. The Delvcam DELV-DUALFPV-7 provides 5.8GHz monitoring in a small, lightweight & durable package which is perfect for FPV aerial monitoring of quadcopters, hexcopters, octocopters in addition to GoPro mounted cameras and similar mobile video capture devices. It’s also perfect for sports production rigs and field applications where real-time director confidence video monitoring is a necessity.

“One of the hottest technologies and talking points at this year’s NAB was the presence of multiple Aerial Drone manufacturers. With the dramatic expected growth in this area we wanted to provide a low-cost wireless monitoring solution to aid with these productions,” said Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Delvcam. “The DELV-DUALFPV-7 delivers high end performance with up to a 2,000 meter wireless distance, dependent on transmitter, and also features a sunlight readable screen all at a very competitive price point.”



The Delvcam 7-Inch FPV Monitor is available and shipping now. To learn more about the DELV-DUALFPV-7 and other Delvcam products visit www.delvcam.com.



# # #



About Delvcam

Delvcam is a US based design and engineering firm that specializes in LCD rack mount and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. Our design philosophy first and foremost is to talk to professionals in the studio and on location to determine their exact needs. We then hit the lab to come up with the best light weight, high resolution LCD's loaded with multiple inputs and outputs at an affordable price.



Delvcam is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.