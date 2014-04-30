Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division Hires Chad Rounsavall to Lead Sales

ATLANTA -- April 30, 2014 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced it has hired Chad Rounsavall as vice president of sales for the Nexidia Media and Entertainment division. In that role, Rounsavall is responsible for establishing and managing a sales network domestically in North America while preparing for a global roll-out of Nexidia media and entertainment products.

"Chad has spent time on both the broadcast and sales sides of the media and entertainment business -- and has been successful at both," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "He has an intimate understanding of the technical, regulatory, and budgetary challenges media operations face when it comes to monetizing assets. At the same time, he has proven himself to be an adept sales strategist and manager. Chad's well-rounded experience is a great addition for our sales organization."

Before joining Nexidia, Rounsavall was vice president of sales overseeing revenue, strategic plans, and business development in the Americas for U.K.-based AmberFin. He also spent nine years at Avid as an enterprise account manager, where his responsibilities included preparing and implementing strategic account plans, managing territory and enterprise accounts, and driving resources and teams to support customer needs and projects. On the broadcast side, Rounsavall was a producer/editor and director of commercial television productions, including live events, news broadcasts, sports, and special events. He also served as a production and operations manager for CBS Television in Fort Worth, Texas, where he hired, trained, and managed personnel to support 24/7 operations of the network's television facility and remote productions.

More information about Nexidia and its products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

