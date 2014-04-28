Dimetis and Artel Video Systems Announce Integration Partnership

Artel's DigiLink Platform Integrated Into Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager(R)

DIETZENBACH, Germany -- April 28, 2014 -- Dimetis (http://www.dimetis.de), a leading software supplier providing Operations Support System (OSS) solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic integration relationship with Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks.

As part of the partnership, Dimetis has integrated Artel's DigiLink platform into its BOSS LINK Manager(R) platform management and scheduling solution. Using BOSS LINK Manager, users can now dynamically configure, schedule, monitor, and control DigiLink chassis, power supplies, controllers, and function modules in their networks.

The Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager provides end-to-end management of networks and enables service orchestration, graphical fault management, and easily integrates third party applications such as EMS and NMS.

"Dimetis' strong reputation in the broadcast and telecom markets, combined with Artel's unrivaled reputation for reliability makes the integration of BOSS LINK Manager and DigiLink the perfect solution for transport of video over IP, direct fiber, and optical backbones," said Richard Dellacanonica, President, Artel Video Systems. "Users can now create a media transport network with the DigiLink platform and manage it with BOSS LINK Manager, a network management and scheduling product specifically designed to address the needs of telcos and broadcasters."

"We're proud to be partnered with a world-class company such as Artel," said Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, COO and President US division, Dimetis. "The integration of its DigiLink solution with the Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager will give customers a state-of-the art media transport platform and the power to easily manage the network."

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for direct fiber, IP, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. With thousands of deployments worldwide, Artel's DigiLink platform is used by the world's largest telecommunication companies, CATV operators, and video service providers for mission critical primary video feeds for many of the world's most watched events. More information about Artel and its products is available at www.artel.com.

About Dimetis

Based in Dietzenbach, Germany, Dimetis is passionate about an amazing customer experience. Their standards-based Broadcast OSS solutions are beautifully designed, easy to use, and highly scalable. Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager optimizes the media content flow across the video facilities and the communication network, facilitating media exchange usages, and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.dimetis.com.