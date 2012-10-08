Pilat Media at NATEXPO 2012:

Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) is an enterprise-class, end-to-end solution for managing content, media operations, airtime programming, and advertising sales. IBMS offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements. At NATEXPO, Pilat Media will feature the following main configurations from its IBMS product family:

Multiplatform and Multichannel Scheduling

IBMS Content encompasses content library management for rights-aware multichannel, multilanguage, and multiplatform programming, and its flexible workflow engine and just-in-time media delivery interfaces allow for easy management of last-minute program changes. IBMS improves operational efficiency by eliminating repetitive tasks and automating others, better exploiting media assets, and enabling cross-departmental collaboration.

Advanced Airtime Sales

IBMS Sales facilitates the management of the complete advertising sales lifecycle, from initial brief and negotiations through final booking, traffic, post-reconciliation, and finance. The full spectrum of advertising sales activities are supported, including inventory and revenue planning, proposals and orders, pre-emptions, make goods, and billing.

***

IBMS is enhanced with new features and functions that enable a richer, streamlined, and more automated multiplatform experience. These include:

Automated Metadata Management and Media Preparation

Pilat Media is demonstrating a new automated metadata and media preparation workflow for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers. Now included with the IBMS is the OnDemand add-on module. The new capability enables IBMS to import metadata automatically for large volumes of content, check and retrieve missing metadata from information suppliers, drive transcoders to prepare media for distribution, and create and place offers in the service navigation menu based on metadata values such as genre, resolution, and cast.

Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

With expanded multidimensional rights management, IBMS users have another powerful advantage in supporting a wide range of delivery platforms and interactive services. An unlimited number of rights dimensions can now be defined, ensuring that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met. Rights dimensions can include such parameters as broadcast resolutions, regions, devices, delivery platforms, and revenue models. As new rights dimensions emerge, IBMS users can configure the appropriate rights immediately, logging, tracking, and managing their usage from a centralized platform.

Image link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/MDRM.zip

Image caption: Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

Image description: Regions, platforms, and custom trees become tabs on licensed rights level.

Catch-Up Automation

Pilat Media's IBMS:OnDemand add-on module has been enhanced with a powerful set of features that enable broadcasters to accelerate the delivery of catch-up TV offerings across multiple delivery platforms and devices. With the new catch-up functionality, the IBMS:OnDemand add-on module links linear schedules to catch-up schedules and applies rights-aware business rules to determine which programs have catch-up rights. IBMS then creates a catch-up offer automatically, based on the rights and additional criteria defined by the broadcaster.

OTTilus

OTTilus offers an enterprise-class, over-the-top (OTT) TV solution that enables media organizations to expand their multiplatform product offerings while leveraging their broadcast operation's existing workflows and systems. A modular, end-to-end and cloud based system, OTTilus enables operations of all sizes to deliver live simulcast, catch-up, and VOD services on a wide range of platforms ranging from mobile devices, tablets, and PCs to game consoles and Smart TVs. An exclusive middleware layer enables OTTilus to leverage the broadcaster's existing systems and workflows to integrate OTT services in their operations.

Company Quote:

"At its first NATEXPO appearance, Pilat Media will show media professionals how the award-winning IBMS can help them build highly efficient broadcast operations to serve an ever-increasing range of platforms and viewer requirements, with the ability to roll out new channels and on-demand services quickly and easily," said Fabrice Beer-Gabel, VP of marketing and business development, Pilat Media. "With features such as advanced multichannel and multiplatform scheduling, OTT TV, catch-up TV automation, airtime sales, and rights management, Pilat Media is helping our clients meet the increasingly complex content management challenges of today's dynamic broadcasting environment."

Company Overview:

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

Link to Russian Translation: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/121008RUS.zip